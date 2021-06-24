   
Belgian banking will soon be done at the newsagent
Thursday, 24 June, 2021
    Belgian banking will soon be done at the newsagent

    Thursday, 24 June 2021

    Credit: The RedBurn/ Wikipedia

    As traditional banks move away from brick and mortar stores, a new solution is looking to ensure that customers can still do their banking needs in newsagents across Belgium. 

    The new project, launched by BNP Paribas subsidiary Nickel, would make it possible to open an account, deposit or withdraw money in newsagents in Belgium.

    According to the company, around 1,400 outlets and 300,000 potential customers are expected when the plan launches in 2022. 

    The company has agreed with the Belgian press retailers’ federations to offer banking operations in bookshops. Such a concept already exists in France and has 2.1 million customers.

    Independent newsagents welcomed this additional service at a time when their traditional business is declining, Belga reports. 

