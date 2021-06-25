   
Major fraud case ends as accused pay €50 million settlement
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 25 June, 2021
Latest News:
Summer time, and the going is anything but...
Jürgen Conings memorial march in Dilserbos can’t go...
Major fraud case ends as accused pay €50...
Couleur Café launches replacement festival for August...
Step 2 of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 25 June 2021
    Summer time, and the going is anything but easy
    Jürgen Conings memorial march in Dilserbos can’t go ahead
    Major fraud case ends as accused pay €50 million settlement
    Couleur Café launches replacement festival for August
    Step 2 of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes this weekend?
    Parliament approves new rules for short-term prison sentences
    New coronavirus infections in Belgium drop below 400
    The Recap: A Lot Of Mostly
    70% of people in Wallonia received first vaccine dose
    Belgium (mostly) opens to travellers from red non-EU countries from July
    Flanders turns green on European coronavirus map
    100 portraits of women during the pandemic on display in Brussels
    Recognition of ecocide as an international crime gets support in the European Parliament
    ‘Neutral information zone’ needed for migrants on hunger strike, Mahdi says
    Art world protests against new Kanal museum directors
    Broad support for animal welfare quality mark on foodstuffs
    De Croo joins call for EU to ‘continue fight against discrimination of LGBTQ+ community’
    Belgium in Brief: The Summer Humblebrag
    Delta variant ravages care home: 55 infected, 12 dead
    UN urges Belgium to double coronavirus vaccine production
    View more
    Share article:

    Major fraud case ends as accused pay €50 million settlement

    Friday, 25 June 2021

    By Alan Hope

    Left to right: US president George H.W. Bush, First Lady Barbara Bush, UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher and Roger De Clerck on his 75th birthday in 1999

    One of Belgium’s longest-running fraud cases has come to an end as those accused have agreed to pay a total of €50 million as a settlement.

    The agreement – which was approved by a court before the ink was even dry – brings to an end a case that has dragged on for 30 years.

    The case concerns Beaulieu International Group, a major textiles company based in Waregem in West Flanders, in the region known for its textile barons. Among them: Roger De Clerck, chief executive of the company.

    In the 1980s, De Clerck was accused and found guilty of sending his wealth off to tax havens to avoid tax – something that in those days was still being prosecuted. However he was not punished, allegedly because of the importance of his social role in the area.

    Buying off court cases was even then common for Beaulieu. Also in the Eighties, two De Clerck sons were arrested in the UK for selling carpets for black money. De Clerck père put money on the table, and the complaint was gone.

    The current case that has now been closed began in the early Nineties, with a case that took more than a decade to even come to court, thanks to an army of Beaulieu lawyers who took every opportunity to slow down the enquiry by bringing every possible objection. Nonetheless, the investigation into the finances of the company involved 150 search warrants, about 1,000 interviews and a case file of 300,000 pages.

    In 2007, irony of ironies, the Belgian state was condemned by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg for the delay in bringing the case to justice, and was ordered to pay the De Clerck family €20,000 euros.

    Later in the Nineties, Roger De Clerck decided to divide his company shares up among six of his offspring. But two were left out: the eldest Jan, and the youngest Dominiek. Their revenge was to turn Beaulieu story over to the authorities. Which brings us to the present.

    The business of buying off a prosecution with money on the table might appear the very picture of corruption, but it is entirely legal – when financial crimes like tax evasion are concerned. The only proviso: the settlement must be brought before a court and approved. The taxman himself does not have the final say, for obvious reasons.

    Meanwhile, the proposed settlement of €50 million is unlikely to cause sleepless nights for any of the De Clerck family, whose combined wealth is estimated at €1.3 billion.