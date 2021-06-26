   
1,000 process in honour of fugitive soldier Conings
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 26 June, 2021
Latest News:
Weather: wet Saturday, mostly dry Sunday...
Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment this...
One in six Covid patients in ICU also...
Step 2 of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes...
1,000 process in honour of fugitive soldier Conings...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 26 June 2021
    Weather: wet Saturday, mostly dry Sunday
    Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment this weekend
    One in six Covid patients in ICU also had fungal infection, and half died
    Step 2 of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes this weekend?
    1,000 process in honour of fugitive soldier Conings
    Covid-19: Daily average of deaths now down to five
    Belgium (mostly) opens to travellers from red non-EU countries from July
    The Midi Fair will open again on 17 July
    Belgium’s UCB set for huge break with psoriasis medication
    New Brussels restaurant offers dinner in the dark 
    Brussels approving ban on combustion engines ‘could save hundreds of lives’
    PFOS: Committee of enquiry begins its work, but what is that work?
    Belgium in Brief: Let’s Have A Coffee?
    De Efteling adjusts controversial ‘racist’ attraction
    Nine in ten women in Belgium suffer from their period, large-scale study finds
    Summer time, and the going is anything but easy
    Jürgen Conings memorial march in Dilserbos can’t go ahead
    Major fraud case ends as accused pay €50 million settlement
    Couleur Café launches replacement festival for August
    Parliament approves new rules for short-term prison sentences
    View more
    Share article:

    1,000 process in honour of fugitive soldier Conings

    Saturday, 26 June 2021

    By Alan Hope

    During the manhunt. © Belga

    Around 1,000 people took part in a procession in Lanaken in Limburg province in honour of Jürgen Conings, the fugitive soldier whose remains were discovered last Sunday.

    Conings had been missing for 35 days, after leaving work at a military base having taken a number of firearms, including a machine pistol and ammunition.

    In a message left for police, he threatened to carry out an attack, and also threatened the life of virologist Marc Van Ranst, who he accused of orchestrating the removal of people’s freedoms.

    That triggered a massive manhunt searching in the Hoge Kempen National Park, but Conings could not be found.

    Then, in circumstances that remain unclear, his remains were found in the Dilserbos, part of the national park but some distance from the search perimeter. According to a pathologist, he had taken his own life by firearm, and may have died at any time in the past one to four weeks.

    The funeral, for family and close friends only, is due to take place today. A planned gathering near the place where he was found, announced on social media, has been banned by the mayor of Dilsen-Stokkem.

    Instead, supporters including several military veterans wearing their red berets, took place in a motorcade to the funeral home in Lanaken, where the remains are being kept. According to the funeral home, some 900 memorial cards – a souvenir of the deceased bearing a photo, basic details and usually a verse – were handed out to those present, who numbered around 1,000.

    If you have been having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about someone else, contact one of the help organisations listed here.