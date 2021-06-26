   
All Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment from Thursday
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 26 June, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Delta variant kills two in southwest France...
Step 2 of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes...
All Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment...
Belgium’s entry ban for travellers from 24 countries...
Belgium’s free PCR tests can be requested from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 26 June 2021
    Coronavirus: Delta variant kills two in southwest France
    Step 2 of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes this weekend?
    All Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment from Thursday
    Belgium’s entry ban for travellers from 24 countries comes into force today
    Belgium’s free PCR tests can be requested from today: how it works
    Romelu Lukaku feels he’s now one of the world’s best strikers
    KANAL museum cleans up its mess and appoints an artistic director
    Netherlands relaxes coronavirus measures, opens nightclubs
    Euro 2020 host city Saint Petersburg records Russia’s highest Covid death toll
    Germany bans almost all arrivals from Portugal and Russia
    Without new investment, night trains face a limited lifespan
    Weather: wet Saturday, mostly dry Sunday
    Brussels residents can get vaccinated at Heysel without appointment this weekend
    One in six Covid patients in ICU also had fungal infection, and half died
    1,000 process in honour of fugitive soldier Conings
    Covid-19: Daily average of deaths now down to five
    Belgium (mostly) opens to travellers from red non-EU countries from July
    The Midi Fair will open again on 17 July
    Belgium’s UCB set for huge break with psoriasis medication
    New Brussels restaurant offers dinner in the dark 
    View more
    Share article:

    All Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment from Thursday

    Saturday, 26 June 2021

    Credit: Belga

    From Thursday, Brussels residents aged 16 and over will be able to turn up at the Capital Region’s 10 vaccination centres for their shots against the coronavirus without an appointment, Common Community Commission (Cocom) announced.

    From then on, all residents of the Region will be able to get vaccinated, as all barriers will be removed.

    The Heysel Vaccination Centre is already offering vaccinations without appointments to over-16s from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM this weekend, and the remaining centres will follow suit from Thursday 1 July, according to Inge Neven of the Health Inspectorate.

    The Brussels-Capital Region hopes to administer at least a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to 70% of its adults by mid-July.

    “We’re not only seeing young people coming for their shots, but also older age groups, people in their thirties and forties,” Neven said. “For these groups, it is visibly easier to be vaccinated without an appointment.”

    She added that it was, however, preferable to make an appointment, so queues can be avoided.

    Brussels lags behind the other regions in terms of vaccination, with only 52% of residents aged 18 and over receiving at least a first dose and 32% fully vaccinated.

    In Flanders, the corresponding figures are 79% and 42% respectively, and in Wallonia, it concerns 71% and 42%, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute on Saturday 26 June.

    The Brussels Times