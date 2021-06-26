All Brussels residents can get vaccinated without appointment from Thursday

From Thursday, Brussels residents aged 16 and over will be able to turn up at the Capital Region’s 10 vaccination centres for their shots against the coronavirus without an appointment, Common Community Commission (Cocom) announced.

From then on, all residents of the Region will be able to get vaccinated, as all barriers will be removed.

The Heysel Vaccination Centre is already offering vaccinations without appointments to over-16s from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM this weekend, and the remaining centres will follow suit from Thursday 1 July, according to Inge Neven of the Health Inspectorate.

The Brussels-Capital Region hopes to administer at least a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to 70% of its adults by mid-July.

“We’re not only seeing young people coming for their shots, but also older age groups, people in their thirties and forties,” Neven said. “For these groups, it is visibly easier to be vaccinated without an appointment.”

She added that it was, however, preferable to make an appointment, so queues can be avoided.

Brussels lags behind the other regions in terms of vaccination, with only 52% of residents aged 18 and over receiving at least a first dose and 32% fully vaccinated.

In Flanders, the corresponding figures are 79% and 42% respectively, and in Wallonia, it concerns 71% and 42%, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute on Saturday 26 June.

The Brussels Times