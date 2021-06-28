Night bus services restart in Brussels...

Brussels public transport operator STIB announced on Monday its Noctis night buses, which run on Friday and Saturday evenings between midnight and 3:00 AM, will return from 2 July after over a year of disruption.

The buses, which service 11 routes, ceased to run when the coronavirus health crisis closed down the hospitality industry in March 2020, as their main purpose was to bring people back home by public transport after a night out.

Until now, the service wasn’t restarted, but now as life gradually resumes and bars, restaurants and all other hospitality businesses in the city can open their indoor and outdoor areas from 5:00 AM to 1:00 AM, allowing a maximum of eight people to share a table, the service will be put in place once again.

The network of buses was launched in 2007, and all services run at a frequency of one bus an hour for three hours after midnight.