    80% of people should be fully vaccinated by end of July, says Beke

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga/J. Namur

    By the end of July, at least 80% of the adult population in Flanders should be fully vaccinated, according to Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke.

    In light of the increased circulation of the Delta coronavirus variant (first detected in India), full vaccination is important to be protected as best as possible, Beke said in the Flemish Parliament on Wednesday.

    “In July, we are putting all our efforts into that second shot. By the end of that month, 80% of the adult population should have received their second vaccine,” he said.

    “That is a doubling compared to the current situation [in Flanders], because at the moment, about 80% of the adult population has received its first shot,” Beke added.

    A previous deadline set by Beke, in which all adult Flemish people who wanted to should have received their first shot by 11 July, will not be met due to delivery issues with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab, as well as the age limit that was put in place for the same vaccine.

    In the whole country, 75,6% of adults (60,9% of the entire population) have received their first vaccine dose, and 42,3% of adults (33,8% of the entire population) have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute.