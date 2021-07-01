   
Belgian pilot ejects over Netherlands: two injured
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 July, 2021
Latest News:
For the first time, African marabou born in...
Belgium in Brief: Belgium Is Open (Mostly) ...
Coronavirus self-tests to become available in Belgian supermarkets...
Belgian pilot ejects over Netherlands: two injured...
In Photos: Brussels Protest against LGBTQ discrimination...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 July 2021
    For the first time, African marabou born in Antwerp Zoo
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Is Open (Mostly) 
    Coronavirus self-tests to become available in Belgian supermarkets
    Belgian pilot ejects over Netherlands: two injured
    In Photos: Brussels Protest against LGBTQ discrimination
    Heavy traffic expected across Belgium during first holiday weekend
    Pukkelpop 2021 lineup puts focus on British and Belgian talent
    Brussels: Where to get vaccinated without an appointment
    End of a saga: Conings family abandon legal objections
    Hundreds of ‘graves’ erected on Belgian beach to denounce EU migration policy
    Wetteren advises: Don’t eat eggs or produce from the garden
    NGOs threaten to sue regional governments for exporting weapons technology to Turkey
    ‘An entertainment escape’: Pandemic causes spike in social media usage
    Around 300 coronavirus patients in Belgian hospitals
    Ghent university library is holiday home for student plants
    Caging farmed animals will end in the EU
    The Recap: New in July
    Time between AstraZeneca doses can now be shortened to eight weeks
    80% of people should be fully vaccinated by end of July, says Beke
    Mechelen offers free hotel rooms to would be tourists
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian pilot ejects over Netherlands: two injured

    Thursday, 01 July 2021

    By Alan Hope

    Crash tenders at the scene this morning. © Twitter.

    The Belgian pilot of a Dutch air force F-16 fighter plane this morning ejected after encountering difficulties. According to reports, two people were injured when the plane crashed.

    The incident took place at the Dutch air base at Leeuwarden, in the province of Friesland in the north of the Netherlands. It happened immediately on take-off, and the plane was never in the air.

    The Belgian pilot, who was taking part in a Weapons Instructor Course along with 23 other pilots from Belgium, the Netherlands and Norway, lost control of the plane and ejected. The plane went on to fly into a building at the end of the runway. Two people were injured, the air base reported.

    Two crash tenders – fire engines specially equipped to deal with plane crashes – were deployed, but according to the air base, the crash did not result in a fire. The pilot, meanwhile, was injured and has been taken to hospital.

    The Belgian defence minister Ludivine Dedonder (PS) confirmed that a Belgian aircraft was involved.

    The minister is being informed about the situation minute by minute,” a spokesperson said. “The ejection seat had indeed been used and we are waiting for more information about the occupant and the incident itself.”

    The cause of the incident is being investigated. Already a team from the Dutch Safety Board has been dispatched to the base to make a preliminary investigation. The scene will also be investigated by the accident investigation branch of the Dutch gendarmerie.

    Today was due to be the last day that F-16s took off from the Leeuwarden base, the Leeuwarder Courant reports. The planes will in future be based at Volkel base, 200km to the south close to Eindhoven.