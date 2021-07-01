   
Antwerp tests sms-alarm on Meir shopping street
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 July, 2021
Latest News:
Antwerp tests sms-alarm on Meir shopping street...
Travellers had major role in starting Europe’s second...
For the first time, African marabou born in...
Belgium in Brief: Belgium Is Open (Mostly) ...
Coronavirus self-tests to become available in Belgian supermarkets...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 July 2021
    Antwerp tests sms-alarm on Meir shopping street
    Travellers had major role in starting Europe’s second wave last summer, study shows
    For the first time, African marabou born in Antwerp Zoo
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Is Open (Mostly) 
    Coronavirus self-tests to become available in Belgian supermarkets
    Belgian pilot ejects over Netherlands: two injured
    In Photos: Brussels Protest against LGBTQ discrimination
    Heavy traffic expected across Belgium during first holiday weekend
    Pukkelpop 2021 lineup puts focus on British and Belgian talent
    Brussels: Where to get vaccinated without an appointment
    End of a saga: Conings family abandon legal objections
    Hundreds of ‘graves’ erected on Belgian beach to denounce EU migration policy
    Wetteren advises: Don’t eat eggs or produce from the garden
    NGOs threaten to sue regional governments for exporting weapons technology to Turkey
    ‘An entertainment escape’: Pandemic causes spike in social media usage
    Around 300 coronavirus patients in Belgian hospitals
    Ghent university library is holiday home for student plants
    Caging farmed animals will end in the EU
    The Recap: New in July
    Time between AstraZeneca doses can now be shortened to eight weeks
    View more
    Share article:

    Antwerp tests sms-alarm on Meir shopping street

    Thursday, 01 July 2021

    By Alan Hope

    G Lanting via Wikimedia

    If you were on the Meir shopping street in central Antwerp this afternoon and received an unsolicited text message, keep calm. It wasn’t a cyber-attack, it was the city itself.

    At precisely 14.00, Antwerp carried out a test of its sms-alarm system, designed to alert people in any particular local area in cases of danger of any kind.

    The local alarm can give instructions, for example to stay indoors or to report to a local meeting point.

    On this occasion, the location chosen was the busy pedestrian shopping street Meir, on the afternoon of the very first day of the summer sales.

    Press and media were informed, but asked not to publish details in advance so that the experimental message would be received in as realistic way as possible.

    The test is part of the BE-Alert system, which is intended to inform the public by SMS, telephone or email of an emergency situation in their local area. For privacy reasons, the warnings are for the time being only sent to people who have signed up at the BE-Alert website. However if a genuine emergency were to arise, everyone within range of a given mast or masts would receive the message.

    The majority of municipalities in the country have joined in the network, with a few exceptions. Those include Overijse just outside Brussels, Ternat in East Flanders and Ingelmunster in West Flanders.

    The purpose of the test is to determine how accurately the system works,” the city explained in a press release.

    In order to be able to evaluate this properly, recipients are asked to provide their location via the link in the web message on antwerpen.be. If all goes well, their location should be on the Meir and surrounding streets.”

    The message received is as follows (in Dutch as sent):
    “BE-Alert – Antwerpen – Dit is een TEST. In noodsituaties kan de overheid u op basis van locatie een sms sturen. Info over deze test: www.antwerpen.be/be-alert.”