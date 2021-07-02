   
Covid-19: Numbers in hospital drop below 300
Friday, 02 July, 2021
    The number of people currently in hospital as a result of the coronavirus has fallen below 300, the lowest it has been since September last year, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Friday morning.

    On Thursday, a total of 273 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (32 fewer than on Wednesday) of whom 126 (-10) people were being treated in intensive care, and 85 (-9) were on a ventilator.

    Between 25 June and 1 July, there was an average of 15 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 48% decrease compared to the previous reference period, and the lowest this figure has been since August last year.

    Between 22 and 28 June, an average of 352 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 8% compared to the previous week, continuing an almost constant decrease of this figure.

    Meanwhile, the daily average of testing over the past week increased by 14% (an average of 43,685.6 tests were carried out) with a positivity rate of 1% (down by 0.4%).

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,085,885 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

    During the same period, an average of 3.6 people died per day from the virus (down by 40% from the previous week), bringing the total to 25,180 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, has dropped by 60% since the last 14-day period and now sits at 44.7.

    The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Belgium has again dropped down to 0.62 after briefly rising above 0.80 last week. While this number remains below 1, which it has for over two months, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

    As of Thursday, 76.9% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to just over 7.1 million people.

    Of these, just over 4 million people (43.5% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.

