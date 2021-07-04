   
Man throws 1 kilo of drugs during police car chase
Sunday, 04 July, 2021
    Man throws 1 kilo of drugs during police car chase

    Sunday, 04 July 2021

    © Belga

    A police chase took place Saturday evening in the Liège region, resulting in the arrest of a man and a kilo of drugs dispersed on the street.

    Police pursued a car, after the driver tried to evade a routine control in Cheratte. The car chase ended some 40 km further by Huy, when the driver lost control of his car and crashed in to two parked cars.

    During the chase, the suspect threw a bag out of the car window which opened when hitting the ground, and revealed to contain about a kilo of marijuana.

    The man who is known to police for previous drug related offenses was arrested and will await a hearing, local prosecution told Belga news agency.

