   
‘Put away loose garden furniture’: winds up to 80 km/h expected tomorrow
Monday, 05 July, 2021
    ‘Put away loose garden furniture’: winds up to 80 km/h expected tomorrow

    Monday, 05 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    On Tuesday, gusts of wind of up to 80 kilometres per hour are possible across Belgium, already starting in the early morning, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    Starting on early Tuesday morning, the wind will be blowing moderately to fairly strong, before reaching speeds of 60 to 80 km/h which will persist throughout the day until about 8-9:00 PM.

    “At sea, we will reach eight Beaufort, the degree just below a storm,” said the RMI’s head of Forecasting and VTM weather reporter David Dehenauw.

    “Anyone with loose garden furniture or other items such as empty paddling pools in the garden had better put them away, otherwise the wind will have free rein,” he added.


    Apart from the temperature, the weather will be rather autumn-like with local showers and ever possible thunderstorms, according to Dehenauw.

    Over the course of the day, it will become cloudy with a chance of a few showers, but it will remain mostly dry, with maximum temperatures fluctuating between 18 and 22 degrees.