Validity of provisional licences to be extended again...

The period during which provisional driving licences will remain valid has once again been extended, as there are still too many long waiting lists at driving schools and examination centres as a result of periods of lockdown.

The decision was made in unison by the regions’ competent ministers to extend the validity period of provisional licences again, as there are now more candidates with provisional driving licences valid until 30 September 2021 than there are available places in examination centres for the same period.

“I am pleased that we can give this signal now because we have already received many signals from worried parents and young people,” Flemish Minister for Mobility Lydia Peeters said in a press release.

A royal decree has now been prepared to extend the validity of provisional licences whose validity ends after 15 March 2020 and before 1 October 2021 until 31 December 2021, without additional costs and without people having to take the theory test again.

Meanwhile, an extension has been given until 31 March 2022 for all provisional licences whose validity ends after 30 September 2021 and before 1 January 2022.

The proposal, made by Peeters together with Federal Minister for Mobility Georges Gilkinet, Walloon Minister for Road Safety Valerie De Bue and Brussels Minister for Mobility Elke Van den Brandt, will be presented to the Flemish Government on Friday, and the regions have thirty days to give their opinion on this decision before it will be implemented.

The proposal will also be put on the agenda of the next Brussels government, according to Van den Brandt.

The ministers noted they hoped this would be the last time the validity period would be extended.

Those looking to take a practical driving test have been advised to make an appointment as soon as possible, as this will allow examination centres to prepare the arrangements properly.