Tuesday, 06 July, 2021
    Body found in Brussels-Charleroi canal
    Credit: Belga

    A body was recovered from the Brussels-Charleroi canal late Tuesday morning, according to the Walloon Brabant public prosecutor.

    It has since been confirmed that it is the body of the man who was swept into the sewage system in Ittre on Sunday evening.

    “The identity of the body recovered from the canal has been confirmed. It is indeed this person, born in 1960, who disappeared on Sunday. The accidental theory is also confirmed,” said a spokeswoman for the Walloon Brabant public prosecutor’s office.

    The man, born in 1960, fell from his ladder into the stream bordering his garden while doing some pruning work on his property along the rue de Bornival.

    The victim was swept away by the water and disappeared into the sewage system. A search was undertaken on Sunday at around 7:30 PM by the Walloon Brabant fire brigade and their divers. The teams continued the operations until Tuesday morning at around 11:00 AM when a lifeless body was discovered.

    The intervention of a forensic doctor was required to determine the identity of the victim, said a spokeswoman for the Walloon Brabant public prosecutor’s office. No more information is available at this time.

    The Brussels Times