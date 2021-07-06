Body found in Brussels-Charleroi canal...

The man, born in 1960, fell from his ladder into the stream bordering his garden while doing some pruning work on his property along the rue de Bornival.
The victim was swept away by the water and disappeared into the sewage system. A search was undertaken on Sunday at around 7:30 PM by the Walloon Brabant fire brigade and their divers. The teams continued the operations until Tuesday morning at around 11:00 AM when a lifeless body was discovered.
The intervention of a forensic doctor was required to determine the identity of the victim, said a spokeswoman for the Walloon Brabant public prosecutor’s office. No more information is available at this time.