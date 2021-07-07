   
New lambda variant makes an appearance in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 07 July, 2021
Latest News:
Slovenia EU Presidency regains trust in the European...
Hunger-striking asylum seekers turn away medical help...
Delta accounts for nearly 90% of Portugal’s new...
12 to 15 year-olds can get vaccinated with...
Conings manhunt cost defence ministry €870,000...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 07 July 2021
    Slovenia EU Presidency regains trust in the European Parliament
    Hunger-striking asylum seekers turn away medical help
    Delta accounts for nearly 90% of Portugal’s new cases
    12 to 15 year-olds can get vaccinated with parental consent
    Conings manhunt cost defence ministry €870,000
    Belgium leads in systematically returning stolen art
    Flanders is first in Europe to give 70% of population first vaccination
    New lambda variant makes an appearance in Belgium
    Coronavirus rapidly spreading as reproduction rate in Belgium nears 1 again
    The Recap: The 11-year-old Physicist
    ‘Mix and match’: Netherlands allows Pfizer after first dose of AstraZeneca
    Number of people infected at Dutch nightclub hits 189
    Body found in Brussels-Charleroi canal
    ‘Moral duty’: vaccination should be mandatory for healthcare staff, says expert
    Caught off guard, Israel is fearing a wave of the Delta variant
    Almost half of all hospitality employees lost job in sector during last year
    ‘Fourth wave is already underway in Europe,’ says Belgian expert
    Belgium in Brief: That Courgette Speaks French
    Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea involved in another fight
    At least eight Belgians infected with Covid after party holiday in Spain
    View more
    Share article:

    New lambda variant makes an appearance in Belgium

    Wednesday, 07 July 2021

    By Alan Hope

    Unsplash

    A new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has now spread to over 30 countries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced. The so-called lambda variant has in one case been traced in Belgium.

    The variant was first detected in Peru in December last year, and was named by the WHO in June, and declared a variant of interest. There are now warnings that the variant may be more resistant to existing vaccines, as well as being more infectious that the alpha (formerly known as the British or Kent variant) and gamma (Brazil) variants.

    Until now, the main worry has been the delta (Indian) variant, which is thought to account for up to half of all new cases of infection in Belgium. This variant is more infectious than alpha, and both doses of vaccine are required to give adequate protection.

    Lambda has already reached the stage where 80% of new infections in South America feature the strain, but now it has spread. In Germany, 99 cases have been reported; six in the UK, where currently delta is rampant, and so far one in Belgium.

    In May, the WHO changed its nomenclature for new variants from country of origin to featureless Greek letters, to avoid stigmatising particular countries (scientists have their own way of naming the different variants). However the ease with which the variants spread, from Peru to Germany, means that geographical names have no sense at all.

    However for Tom Wenseleers, professor of biostatistics at the university of Leuven, there is no need to panic.

    As long as a variant is not stronger than the delta, we should not really take it into account,” he said. “I’ve looked into all the variants, but none is more contagious than the delta. Delta has managed to sweep aside all other variants, and I am convinced that it will soon be responsible for half of infections worldwide.”

    Here’s a handy cheat-sheet to keep track of the eight variants that have hitherto been discovered.

    Of interest:
    Eta – discovered in several countries, December 2020
    Iota – discovered in the United States, November 2020
    Kappa – discovered in India, October 2020
    Lambda – discovered in Peru, December 2020

    Of concern:
    Alpha – discovered in UK, September 2020
    Beta – discovered in South Africa, May 2020
    Gamma – discovered in Brazil, November 2020
    Delta – discovered in India, October 2020