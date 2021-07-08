   
Flanders sends out last vaccination invitations today
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 July, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels Airport departure hall cleared for 2 hours...
Portugal and most of Spain colour red on...
More accessible, more seats: STIB’s newest metro hits...
Faith in independence of courts and juries increased...
Flanders sends out last vaccination invitations today...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 July 2021
    Brussels Airport departure hall cleared for 2 hours due to suspicious package
    Portugal and most of Spain colour red on European coronavirus map
    More accessible, more seats: STIB’s newest metro hits the tracks
    Faith in independence of courts and juries increased in Belgium
    Flanders sends out last vaccination invitations today
    Bird in engine forced Belgian flight to turn back after take-off
    Remark by Slovenian minister on shooting in Amsterdam upsets The Netherlands
    Building works: Price estimates are a day-to-day thing now
    Alpha to Lambda: The variants explained
    Pets of owners with Covid-19 can get infected too, research shows
    Is Belgium in breach of human rights of sans-papiers? UN investigates
    Belgium in Brief: The Vaccinated Travel Conundrum
    Belgian ambassador to South Korea called back urgently following wife’s second fight
    ‘24 infected already’: travel organisation recalls 350 young people from Spain
    Limburg man in coma after bite from deadly ‘pet’ snake
    Bicycle sharing platform launched for disabled people
    Axa Bank agrees to leave tele-working question up to staff
    SNCB named Europe’s second most bike-friendly railway
    Number of real estate transactions highest since records began
    UK trade restrictions costing plant sector millions, Belgian case study shows
    View more
    Share article:

    Flanders sends out last vaccination invitations today

    Thursday, 08 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    The Flemish government is sending out the very last vaccination invitations today, Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon said during a visit to a vaccination centre in Affligem on Thursday.

    Flanders’ initial aim of giving a first dose to every adult by 11 July will be missed due to delivery issues, but with a 86% vaccination coverage for first shots, “Flanders belongs to the absolute world top,” according to Jambon.

    “Tonight, the last vaccination invitations go out for the over-16s,” he said on Twitter, while thanking all volunteers in the centres. “Everyone, from age 16 to 107, will have been invited after today. That means that they will have had their first shot within 14 days.”

    Additionally, by the end of July, 80% of adults in Flanders will have received their second shot, according to Jambon. “With the increasing threat of variants, full vaccination is extremely important.”

    A total of 1.1 million vaccines will be administered this week and next week, of which more than 845,000 are scheduled second shots.

    Additionally, Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke highlighted that the Region already reached the threshold of 70% of the entire population who have received their first dose. “After Iceland, we are now the first in Europe to achieve this,” he added.