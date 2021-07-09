   
At least 20 young people flew from Spain to Belgium, despite positive Covid test
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 09 July, 2021
Latest News:
At least 20 young people flew from Spain...
Portugal imposes extra rules: certificate of negative test...
Travellers can also get tested at Belgian pharmacies...
Right-wing Vlaams Belang party wants regional voting right...
Almost 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doubters in Flanders registered...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 09 July 2021
    At least 20 young people flew from Spain to Belgium, despite positive Covid test
    Portugal imposes extra rules: certificate of negative test needed to enter restaurant
    Travellers can also get tested at Belgian pharmacies from Monday
    Right-wing Vlaams Belang party wants regional voting right for Flemish expats
    Almost 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doubters in Flanders registered for second chance
    Delivery platforms: Time for some social regulation
    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth completes her military training
    Suspect in shooting of Dutch journalist linked to Moroccan gang
    EU fines Volkswagen and BMW €875 million for collusion
    Rise is going ‘faster than expected’ in Belgium and Europe, warns Vlieghe
    Belgian coast police get help from Dutch colleagues to prevent trouble this summer
    Belgium in Brief: King of the Road
    EU-supported films compete for awards in Cannes Film Festival 2021
    Progress in talks between migrants on hunger strike and government
    Police: Promotion test results were inflated to create more candidates
    Infected Belgians returning from Spain shouldn’t go home, but to camp, says expert
    Vlaams Belang votes against EU resolution opposing Hungary’s anti-LGBTIQ+ law
    Belgian-led Alzheimer’s research attracts €60 million funding
    ‘Ten times better’: Pfizer seeks approval for coronavirus vaccine booster dose
    In Photos: Belgium bikes through the ages
    View more
    Share article:

    At least 20 young people flew from Spain to Belgium, despite positive Covid test

    Friday, 09 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Pixabay

    About 20 Belgian young people who tested positive for Covid while on party holiday in Spain returned to Belgium by plane over the past few days, with plane tickets they received from their parents.

    The young people, who were on a party holiday on the Costa Brava with youth travel organisation Jongerentravel, all tested positive with a PCR test that was carried out in official Spanish test centres, Katrien Corens of Jongerentravel confirmed to VRT NWS.

    Despite the positive test, they managed to get on a plane using a loophole in the system: Belgians returning from a red zone only have to present their Passenger Locator Form (PLF) upon arrival.

    Those without a Covid Certificate have to be tested upon return in Belgium, and remain in quarantine until the result of the test is negative.n

    Related News:

     

    Therefore, airline companies do not ask for a negative PCR test from Belgians who want to return to their home country.

    The young people had been given flight tickets by their parents, but the organisation only discovered what was going on Thursday evening, after some other young people had heard the news.

    “The system is not right. So you can just fly back from a blood-red zone after you have tested positive? That is madness,” said Corens.

    Virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht pointed out that anyone who gets infected abroad has to stay there to quarantine, according to the procedure.

    Anyone who disregards those rules risks infecting others, but he does understand that an exception is made for minors: in Spain, minors are sent home, but “for adults, it is very clear: they have to stay there.”

    In the meantime, over 100 people have already returned to Belgium by bus, and will now have to quarantine for at least ten days.