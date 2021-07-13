   
Zero Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, for the first time in a year
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021
    Zero Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, for the first time in a year

    Tuesday, 13 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    For the first time since 10 July 2020, no one died as a result of the coronavirus in Belgium on Wednesday 7 July 2021, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute.

    While the numbers of new infections and hospital admissions in Belgium are on the rise again, the number of deaths is still decreasing. Between Saturday 3 and Friday 9 July, an average of just under two people died as a result of the virus every day, a decrease of 41%, Sciensano reports.

    On Wednesday 7 July, no Covid-19 deaths were registered across the country, which had been since 10 July last year. Additionally, 10 July was also the first time since the start of the pandemic that no deaths were reported.

    Unfortunately, however, the number of deaths went back up in the following days, to two per day on both 8 and 9 July, and even to five on 10 July.

    As Sciensano no longer updates its figures on weekends and Monday, and some hospitals or first-line zones may experience some delays in reporting their numbers, it can take until Tuesday for the figures of the week before to be fully updated.

    As of Tuesday 13 July, a total of 25,205 people in Belgium died as a result of a Covid-19 infection since the start of the pandemic, according to Sciensano.