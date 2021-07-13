   
Brussels Airlines to stop greeting passengers with ‘ladies and gentlemen’
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels Airlines to stop greeting passengers with ‘ladies...
Zero Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, for the first...
Brussels launches awards for best terraces...
Belgian hospitals demand mandatory vaccination for all healthcare...
Belgium in Brief: Covid Context...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 13 July 2021
    Brussels Airlines to stop greeting passengers with ‘ladies and gentlemen’
    Zero Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, for the first time in a year
    Brussels launches awards for best terraces
    Belgian hospitals demand mandatory vaccination for all healthcare staff
    Belgium in Brief: Covid Context
    Foreign affairs council: Too early to turn a new page in EU-Israel relations?
    Only 1 in 3 returning travellers complies with test obligation, says Corona Commissioner
    Brussels summer camp ends early after Covid-19 infections
    Cameras catch illegal dumping: ‘Mainly locals in slippers and nightgowns’
    Record number of charity bequests in Flanders
    Bus taking Belgian youths home from holidays caught fire in France
    Period between two Pfizer coronavirus shots shortened to three weeks again
    Brits in EU raise red flag on new English quarantine rules
    Almost 1,000 new coronavirus infections per day in Belgium
    The Recap: Medical Successes, Yo-Yos & Beer Pourers
    Flemish agency cannot fine 20 Belgians who returned from Spain by plane
    One year in prison for second traveller with fake PCR test, Brussels court rules
    Stella launches search for Belgium’s beer pouring masters
    Seven of Brussels’ ten vaccination centres will close by end of August
    Removing graffiti from trains cost SNCB €6 million in 2020
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels Airlines to stop greeting passengers with ‘ladies and gentlemen’

    Tuesday, 13 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    © Brussels Airlines

    People flying with an airline of the Lufthansa group, including Brussels Airlines, will no longer be greeted with “ladies and gentlemen,” but with a gender-neutral alternative.

    A gender-neutral approach is being adopted by Lufthansa, which is why the crew is instructed to use greetings such as “dear passengers,” “welcome on board” or just “good morning/evening,” a spokesperson for the German airline group told local papers on Tuesday.

    “This is a strong statement, and Brussels Airlines, too, wants to evolve towards as much inclusiveness as possible,” spokesperson Maaike Andries told The Brussels Times.

    “We want everyone to feel welcome on board, including people who do not identify as male or female,” she added, confirming that Brussels Airlines will actively implement the change.

    The company already started using gender-neutral language in its internal communication a while ago, but will now also start implementing the change towards passengers.

    “This is of course not something that can be done overnight, but we will eventually do this everywhere, in all communication, including the instruction videos and speeches on board,” Andries said.

    Apart from Brussels Airlines, the decision also applies to the Lufthansa group’s other companies: Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Eurowings.