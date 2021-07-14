   
Around one in ten people in Flanders live in poverty
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium no longer considers UK a ‘very high...
A third of Brussels children cannot attend preferred...
Portable sauna comes to Brussels park this weekend...
Holiday Guide: What are the latest rules across...
EU Parliament demands equal working conditions for platform...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 14 July 2021
    Belgium no longer considers UK a ‘very high risk’ country for travellers
    A third of Brussels children cannot attend preferred school
    Portable sauna comes to Brussels park this weekend
    Holiday Guide: What are the latest rules across the EU?
    EU Parliament demands equal working conditions for platform workers
    Ghent gets first open-air dance party as coronavirus test event
    European unions back calls for work permits for sans-papiers
    Compensation in Netherlands for manipulated VW car: And in Belgium?
    Around one in ten people in Flanders live in poverty
    STIB to step away from using word ‘black’ in terminology for fare-dodgers
    Violence against women costs EU countries around €289 billion every year
    Three times more infections than three weeks ago in Belgium, warns Van Gucht
    Belgium in Brief: Expat Names
    Belgium publishes list of most popular names in 2021
    Brussels to put funding towards using empty buildings for temporary housing
    Ghent castle: Positive reaction for alternative renovation plan
    Official anthem for Belgian Olympic athletes released
    Coronavirus pandemic increases global famine by one fifth
    Vaccine manufacturer Moderna accused of tax avoidance
    Public prosecutor to fine airlines that don’t check coronavirus travelling documents
    View more
    Share article:

    Around one in ten people in Flanders live in poverty

    Wednesday, 14 July 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Flickr/Pascal Maramis

    Just under one in ten people in Flanders, or 610,000 people, lived with an income below the poverty threshold, which oftentimes results in them being at increased risk of poverty.

    The proportion of people below the poverty threshold has remained fairly stable in recent years, fluctuating between 9% and 11% of the population since 2004, official figures from Statistic Flanders. published on Wednesday, showed.

    “By gender, differences in poverty risk remain limited. However, the risk of poverty in 2020 was clearly higher among older people than among the other age groups,” the results read.

    Within the region, the highest poverty rates were recorded in Antwerp (12%), whilst they were lower in Flemish Brabant (7%).

    Related News

     

    Looking at the other regions, the risk of poverty is higher in Brussels, where 31% of the inhabitants were in a precarious situation when it comes to income, while in Wallonia around 18% are at risk of living in poverty.

    When comparing household situations, the risk of poverty was highest among people living in single-parent households (21%), while the risk of poverty was higher than average for single-person households (18%) and older couples (15%).

    Noticeably, the risk of poverty is also around 16% higher among renters than among owners (6%).

    The figures are based on calculations of the total disposable income of households in the year prior to the survey, meaning the predictions of who live in poverty in 2020 were based on people’s income in 2019.

    According to recent figures from Statbel, the Belgian statistics office, 11% of Belgium’s entire population was confronted with a situation of material and social deprivation in 2020.