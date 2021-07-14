   
European unions back calls for work permits for sans-papiers
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021
Latest News:
European unions back calls for work permits for...
Compensation in Netherlands for manipulated VW car: And...
Around one in ten people in Flanders live...
STIB to step away from using word ‘black’...
Violence against women costs EU countries around €289...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 14 July 2021
    European unions back calls for work permits for sans-papiers
    Compensation in Netherlands for manipulated VW car: And in Belgium?
    Around one in ten people in Flanders live in poverty
    STIB to step away from using word ‘black’ in terminology for fare-dodgers
    Violence against women costs EU countries around €289 billion every year
    Three times more infections than three weeks ago in Belgium, warns Van Gucht
    Belgium in Brief: Expat Names
    Belgium publishes list of most popular names in 2021
    Brussels to put funding towards using empty buildings for temporary housing
    Ghent castle: Positive reaction for alternative renovation plan
    Official anthem for Belgian Olympic athletes released
    Coronavirus pandemic increases global famine by one fifth
    Vaccine manufacturer Moderna accused of tax avoidance
    Public prosecutor to fine airlines that don’t check coronavirus travelling documents
    ZOO Antwerp presents OBAIA, a musical for Spring 2022
    Holiday Guide: What are the latest rules across the EU?
    Over 1,000 new coronavirus infections in Belgium per day
    Brussels offers subsidy for animal shelters
    The Recap: No Deaths, Electric Shocks & Red Flags
    European entrepreneurs join forces with EU politicians to disrupt mobility sector
    View more
    Share article:

    European unions back calls for work permits for sans-papiers

    Wednesday, 14 July 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Belga

    European trade unions, represented by the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), have backed calls from their Belgian members for the government to grant work permits to the undocumented migrants currently on hunger strike in Brussels.

    As previously reported, some 200 migrants are in an advanced stage of hunger strike, attempting to persuade the government to give them some sort of official status. They originally took refuse in the Beguinage church in central Brussels, close to Place Sainte-Catherine.

    Recently they closed the doors of the church to all but the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders, who can provide palliative case for those who, at this stage, must be considered close to death.

    The hunger strikers are calling for a blanket recognition of their official status as asylum-seekers by the government. Asylum and migration minister Sammy Mahdi (CD&V) however, has steadfastly refused, and has been backed by prime minister Alexander De Croo (Open VLD).

    Another 200 or so hunger strikers are on the campus of the two universities in Brussels, with the same demands.

    Undocumented migrants are the prey of unscrupulous employers who know they have no rights as employees, and are desperately in need of money however earned. That leads to a vicious circle of exploitation.

    Belgian unions, now backed by their European federation, are asking for the migrants to be given work permits for some of the trades that are currently subject to shortages of qualified tradespeople.

    Employers in Brussels, but also in Flanders and Wallonia, are searching desperately for electricians, plumbers, bakers, butchers, stonecutters, lorry drivers and nurses. The Covid crisis has created acute shortages in sectors that were already facing structural labour shortages,” ETUC said in a statement.

    ETUC has also lobbied the EU to allow work permits to undocumented migrants, to prevent exploitation and allow them to report flagrant offences in health and safety laws without facing the risk of deportation.

    The hunger strike in Brussels is first and foremost about human rights, of undocumented workers seeking to be respected,” said Ludovic Voet, general secretary of ETUC.

    They have lived here for years and sometimes decades, their children are in schools with ours, but they live in fear of being detained and deported and work for €3 to €5 an hour.”

    They are cooks, bakers, mechanics, waiters, cleaners or agricultural, construction, care and domestic workers. They cannot even make a complaint about being underpaid or worse – undocumented women workers are harassed or sexually assaulted – because they would lose their job and risk deportation.”

    “The Belgian government must show some basic humanity and work with trade unions and employers on the practical solutions put forward to end this strike before somebody dies.”