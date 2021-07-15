   
Wallonia declares itself an LGBTQIA+ freedom zone
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 15 July, 2021
Latest News:
Amid backlash against slaughterhouses, a full-photo tour for...
European Commission launches legal action against Hungary for...
Wallonia declares itself an LGBTQIA+ freedom zone...
Breaking: Dutch journalist Peter R. de Vries dies...
Parliament holds marathon session to clear the decks...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 15 July 2021
    Amid backlash against slaughterhouses, a full-photo tour for nonprofit
    European Commission launches legal action against Hungary for anti-LGBTQ+ law
    Wallonia declares itself an LGBTQIA+ freedom zone
    Breaking: Dutch journalist Peter R. de Vries dies after shooting in Amsterdam
    Parliament holds marathon session to clear the decks
    Severe rainfall: Belgium’s death toll rises to six
    Belgium in Brief: Rain, Rain, Rain
    Friday’s Consultative Committee postponed due to bad weather
    Flanders to analyse whether EU climate package is affordable and feasible
    Agreement reached on parental leave for foster parents
    Small businesses: End of the VAT forfeit in sight
    Severe rainfall: Two dead as Belgium calls for help from neighbouring countries
    Flemish parliament endorses abolition of compulsory voting in local elections
    ‘The time is out of joint’: EU unveils climate policy package
    More countries reopen markets to Belgian pork as African Swine Flu subsides
    Most vaccinated people in Belgium want compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers
    100+ artists and thinkers take up the cause of hunger strikers
    ‘There’s abuse in the Brussels rental market’: Parliament to tackle exorbitant rents
    Coronavirus infections continue to increase, but hospitalisations remain stable
    The Recap: PLFs, Fare-Dodgers & a Holiday Guide
    View more
    Share article:

    Wallonia declares itself an LGBTQIA+ freedom zone

    Thursday, 15 July 2021

    © Pxhere

    The Wallonia region of Belgium has declared itself a zone of freedom for LGBTQIA+ people, Minister-President Elio Di Rupo and Equal Opportunities Minister Christie Morreale announced on Thursday.

    The declaration comes in the face of actions by of the Hungarian and Polish authorities and what Di Eupo and Morreale have described as “the clear violations by these countries of the values of the European Union.”

    In light of that, Wallonia wishes to reaffirm its “clear commitment to protect and promote equality and fundamental rights for all, including for LGBTQIA+ people,” the pair said in a statement.

    “To this end, the Region today officially declares itself a ‘Freedom Zone for LGBTQIA+ people.’ It thus confirms its place as a territory where everyone can live with dignity and safety, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

    On the same day, the European Commission announced it was starting infringement proceedings against Warsaw and Budapest, specifically on the issue of LGBTQ+ rights.

    In the case of Poland, the Commission is targeting the so-called “LGBT-free zones” that have emerged in recent years in that country.

    The Brussels Times