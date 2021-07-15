Wallonia declares itself an LGBTQIA+ freedom zone...

The Wallonia region of Belgium has declared itself a zone of freedom for LGBTQIA+ people, Minister-President Elio Di Rupo and Equal Opportunities Minister Christie Morreale announced on Thursday.

The declaration comes in the face of actions by of the Hungarian and Polish authorities and what Di Eupo and Morreale have described as “the clear violations by these countries of the values of the European Union.”

In light of that, Wallonia wishes to reaffirm its “clear commitment to protect and promote equality and fundamental rights for all, including for LGBTQIA+ people,” the pair said in a statement.

“To this end, the Region today officially declares itself a ‘Freedom Zone for LGBTQIA+ people.’ It thus confirms its place as a territory where everyone can live with dignity and safety, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

On the same day, the European Commission announced it was starting infringement proceedings against Warsaw and Budapest, specifically on the issue of LGBTQ+ rights.

In the case of Poland, the Commission is targeting the so-called “LGBT-free zones” that have emerged in recent years in that country.

The Brussels Times