   
Belgium turns fully orange on European travel map again
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 15 July, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium turns fully orange on European travel map...
‘Leave if you can’: Mayor of Liège seeks...
‘Pessimistic models’ predict fourth wave in Belgium, warns...
Amid backlash against slaughterhouses, a full-photo tour for...
European Commission launches legal action against Hungary for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 15 July 2021
    Belgium turns fully orange on European travel map again
    ‘Leave if you can’: Mayor of Liège seeks to evacuate city
    ‘Pessimistic models’ predict fourth wave in Belgium, warns Van Gucht
    Amid backlash against slaughterhouses, a full-photo tour for nonprofit
    European Commission launches legal action against Hungary for anti-LGBTQ+ law
    Wallonia declares itself an LGBTQIA+ freedom zone
    Breaking: Dutch journalist Peter R. de Vries dies after shooting in Amsterdam
    Parliament holds marathon session to clear the decks
    Severe rainfall: Belgium’s death toll rises to six
    Belgium in Brief: Rain, Rain, Rain
    Friday’s Consultative Committee postponed due to bad weather
    Flanders to analyse whether EU climate package is affordable and feasible
    Agreement reached on parental leave for foster parents
    Small businesses: End of the VAT forfeit in sight
    Severe rainfall: Two dead as Belgium calls for help from neighbouring countries
    Flemish parliament endorses abolition of compulsory voting in local elections
    ‘The time is out of joint’: EU unveils climate policy package
    More countries reopen markets to Belgian pork as African Swine Flu subsides
    Most vaccinated people in Belgium want compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers
    100+ artists and thinkers take up the cause of hunger strikers
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium turns fully orange on European travel map again

    Thursday, 15 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Grand Place Brussels. Credit: Jilke Tielemans/the Brussels Times

    All of Belgium is now an orange zone again, following the latest update of the travel map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Thursday.

    In the update, Flanders and Wallonia, which turned green in recent weeks, both coloured orange again, due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases across the country.

    The Brussels-Capital Region, which already was considered an orange zone, keeps its orange colour.


    This colour change could have concrete consequences for those travelling in the EU, as the colours are used by Member States to impose conditions on returning travellers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine. The colour code of a region is also taken into account for the admission of travellers in their own countries.

    While Member States cannot impose extra restrictions on travellers coming from a green area, they can demand testing and/or quarantine from people coming from orange zones.

    During a press conference on Wednesday 7 July, virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht already predicted that the then-green Flanders and Wallonia would “soon” become orange again due to the rising infection rate.

    Additionally, Spain, the Netherlands, Cyprus and Luxembourg have all turned completely red, and Portugal remains red as well, according to the update.

    In Greece, more regions turned from green to orange, and the region of the capital Athens went red, as did the island of Crete.

    Three French regions are also orange now, while the rest of the country remains green. For the time being, Italy remains completely green as well.