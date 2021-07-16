   
Further risk of flooding: Dyke breach in Limburg and across Dutch border
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 16 July, 2021
Latest News:
Hungary makes vaccination compulsory for health care workers...
Brussels Staycation: for the travel-wary, plenty of options...
Further risk of flooding: Dyke breach in Limburg...
Child trafficking action: 92 underage victims identified and...
MEPs issue harsh report on border agency Frontex...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 16 July 2021
    Hungary makes vaccination compulsory for health care workers
    Brussels Staycation: for the travel-wary, plenty of options at home
    Further risk of flooding: Dyke breach in Limburg and across Dutch border
    Child trafficking action: 92 underage victims identified and 33 smugglers arrested
    MEPs issue harsh report on border agency Frontex
    Head of military intelligence dismissed over Conings affair
    End of a long road: Parliament approves Belgian pandemic law
    Consultative Committee will take place on Monday following postponement
    Belgium in Brief: What If The Dyke Breaks?
    60 percent of EU citizens satisfied with the state of democracy in the Union
    ‘Stay away from Maaseik’ as dyke threatens to break, mayor warns
    Revealed: Rubens used stock portraits to populate his paintings
    European funding to support growth at Port of Antwerp
    Young travellers who became infected in Spain ‘left to fate’ by travel organisation
    Heavy rainfall and flash floods: another catastrophe for farmers?
    Future tram line determined for Northwest Brussels
    Pont du Jubilé will be renovated by Brussels Region and SNCB
    Damage severe weather: At least 14 dead, four missing and thousands without electricity
    A more spacious Midi fair opens in Brussels on Saturday
    Number of deaths due to coronavirus continues to decrease
    View more
    Share article:

    Further risk of flooding: Dyke breach in Limburg and across Dutch border

    Friday, 16 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    The situation in Maaseik Credit: Twitter screengrab

    The situation after the heavy rainfall in the Limburg province has once again become critical as both a dike on the Demer and a dyke across the Dutch border are being confronted with breaches.

    Herk-de-Stad in the province Limburg is experiencing a ten-metre breach in the dyke which is located just half a kilometre from the town’s centre.

    The technical department, the fire brigade and local contractors are currently doing everything they can to repair the hole, including placing large blocks in the water, together with large bags of debris, to form a dam, according to reports from De Standaard.

    Earlier this afternoon, the levels of the Maas in Limburg remained stable, however, the levels of other waterways in the region were rising again. However, a lot is hinging on the Monsin dam, just above the particularly hard-hit city of Liège.

    If that dam fails, a mass of extra water will come from Liège into Limburg, turning the already critical situation into “a disaster” for parts of Limburg, according to provincial governor Jos Lantmeeters.

    Related News:

     

    Additionally, just across the Dutch border, a dyke along the Juliana Canal near the district of Voulwames broke on Friday afternoon.

    The water has made a hole of one by one metre for the time being, but it may quickly become larger, according to the South Limburg Safety Region.

    The Juliana Canal flows west of the Meuse, starting at Maastricht. This breach concerns a section of the dyke near the area of Voulwames. Just on the other side of the Meuse lies the Belgian municipality of Rekem.

    “Inhabitants of Bunde, Voulwames, Brommelen and Geulle (below) must leave the area,” the Safety Region announced. “Leave your house immediately and bring yourself to safety. The area will be flooded in a very short time.”

    Additionally, the VieCuri hospital in the area of Venlo in the Netherlands, located near the Meuse, is being fully evacuated as a precaution, reports the Safety Region Limburg-Noord. It will remain closed until Monday at least.

    On Friday afternoon, 140 patients will be transferred to other hospitals, and emergency patients will be diverted to other hospitals from 6:00 PMs.

    In the meantime, the official death toll has risen to 18 in Belgium, Interior Minister Verlinden told VRT, however, Walloon media are reporting that at least 23 people have already died. The situation on the ground is still very chaotic, which could explain the different counts.

    Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo will hold a press conference about the severe weather at 4:00 PM, together with Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden, and Flemish and Walloon Ministers-Presidents Jan Jambon and Elio Di Rupo, his cabinet confirmed to The Brussels Times.