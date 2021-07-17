Belgian police tighten border checks...

Belgium’s federal police on Saturday announced tighter border controls at airports, train stations and along highways following reports of Coronavirus (COVID-19) surges worldwide.

“More and more countries are going back into the red” for the virus and there is a real risk of COVID-19 variants spreading, the police explained in a statement.

“So, in addition to the checks already being carried out by the federal police on highways, additional units will be made available at peak hours” and busy weekends, the police said, adding that there would also be “100%” checks on international high-speed trains.

At airports, checks will be intensified on intra-Schengen routes. “To this end, a permanent control office will be set up at a place in the airport where all passengers have to pass,” the police said. “To facilitate this process, separate lines will be organised according to the colour code of the country of origin.”

The police also stressed that transport companies need to check the required documents of their passengers.

“The time for warnings is over,” it stressed. “In the event of non-compliance, police will draw up a report on the transport company, following which it will immediately receive a summons from the Office of the Public Prosecutor.”

The Brussels Times