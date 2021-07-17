   
Bad Weather: Verviers opens account number for donations
Saturday, 17 July, 2021
    Victims of flooding in Wallonia. Credit: Belga

    The city of Verviers has opened an account number (BE46 0910 1962 3836) for financial donations to families affected by the deadly floods of the past few days, it said on Saturday.

    The municipality also assures that the water is drinkable again, except at the Renoupré bridge in Pré-Javais, where facilities have been installed to give citizens deprived of water access to it.

    The city also stressed that it is strictly forbidden to throw debris and rubbish of any kind into the Vesdre. All waste must be deposited on the pavement. They will be collected by the municipal services, authorities added.

    Finally, as the clean-up work is severely hampered by pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic, only affected local residents and those assisting them are currently allowed in the affected areas.

    For more information on how help can be offered to areas hit by the flooding, click here.

    The Brussels Times