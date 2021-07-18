   
Vaccines: 13.5 million doses delivered to Belgium so far
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 18 July, 2021
Latest News:
Vaccines: 13.5 million doses delivered to Belgium so...
Locals losing sleep now Midi Fair is back...
Voices under ruin of Pepinster, but little chance...
Service dogs can no longer be banned from...
EU agencies: Complete vaccination courses vital for maximum...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 18 July 2021
    Vaccines: 13.5 million doses delivered to Belgium so far
    Locals losing sleep now Midi Fair is back
    Voices under ruin of Pepinster, but little chance of survivors
    Service dogs can no longer be banned from public places in Wallonia
    EU agencies: Complete vaccination courses vital for maximum protection
    Former general ‘shocked’ by sacking of military intel chief
    Look me in the eyes: refugee portraits appear in Brussels
    On this day: 30 years ago, a political assassination in Liege
    Poll: One in five motorists is postponing holiday plans
    Coronavirus: New infections remain stable in the Netherlands
    Bad Weather: Verviers opens account number for donations
    Rumours circulate of new Stromae album in 2021
    Proximus offers mobile data to those with no internet due to flooding
    England plans biggest ever flu vaccination campaign
    Belgium nears 25 °C
    Belgian police tighten border checks
    Namur cancels fireworks as Belgium enters mourning
    Task force to coordinate repairs to storm-damaged railways
    Some Brussels hunger strikers now refusing water
    Rain damage: Thousands are helping; here’s how you can too
    View more
    Share article:

    Vaccines: 13.5 million doses delivered to Belgium so far

    Sunday, 18 July 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium has received around 13.5 million doses of Coronavirus vaccines since deliveries started, according to figures released on Saturday by the Vaccination Task Force.

    So far, 66.9% of Belgians have received at least a first injection and 45.9% have been fully vaccinated.

    Last week, Belgium received 442,260 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 122,400 doses of the AstraZeneca one.

    Pfizer is scheduled to deliver the same number of vaccines this week, while 136,800 doses are expected from Moderna.

    The Brussels Times