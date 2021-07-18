Vaccines: 13.5 million doses delivered to Belgium so far

Belgium has received around 13.5 million doses of Coronavirus vaccines since deliveries started, according to figures released on Saturday by the Vaccination Task Force.

So far, 66.9% of Belgians have received at least a first injection and 45.9% have been fully vaccinated.

Last week, Belgium received 442,260 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 122,400 doses of the AstraZeneca one.

Pfizer is scheduled to deliver the same number of vaccines this week, while 136,800 doses are expected from Moderna.

