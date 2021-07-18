   
Liege opens skips on Monday to deal with flood waste
Sunday, 18 July, 2021
    Liege opens skips on Monday to deal with flood waste

    Sunday, 18 July 2021

    By TBT News

    © Belga

    Intradel will open 27 of its recycle parks on Monday to enable the collection of the huge amounts of waste caused by the floods in Liège, the intercommunal association announced on Sunday.

    Intradel, which is responsible for waste disposal, has also decided that the visits in the next two weeks will not count towards the number of free visits. The two-cubic-metre (2m3) limit per visit set for all materials, however, remains in effect.

    The association urged users to exercise patience since there is a risk that many people will turn up at the sites. It also appealed to their sense of civism, urging them to give priority to disaster-affected persons.

    Containers usually reserved for green waste have been placed at the disposal of the communes to remove the garbage left by the floods, such as waste, electronic equipment and inert waste. As such, Intradel has urged the population not to take green waste to its sites for the next few days.

    Any house-to-house garbage collection that could not be done is cancelled. People have been asked to check their calendars to know when the next collection will be done.

    “If your containers have been washed away, we ask you to contact our call centre by e-mail (info@intradel.be) or by phone (04/240.74.74) so that we can replace them for you,” Intradel announced. “In the meantime, household waste can be placed in bags in the containers provided by the communes.”

    It further advised those concerned to follow its Facebook and Instagram pages to learn of any changes to the organization that has been put in place.

    Intradel is an intercommunal association linking 72 communes in Liège Province.

