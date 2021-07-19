   
Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:00 PM
Monday, 19 July, 2021
LIVE: Belgium tightens rules for returning travellers
World's third-largest diamond arrives in Antwerp for analysis
Antwerp Police dog Bo dies unexpectedly
'Shifts the problem': banning travel to Spain is not smart, says Van Gucht
Parties threaten to quit government if a hunger striker dies
    Monday, 19 July 2021
    LIVE: Belgium tightens rules for returning travellers
    World's third-largest diamond arrives in Antwerp for analysis
    Antwerp Police dog Bo dies unexpectedly
    'Shifts the problem': banning travel to Spain is not smart, says Van Gucht
    Parties threaten to quit government if a hunger striker dies
    Bird Flu outbreak at hobby farm in East Flanders
    Parts of Greece and France turn orange, Spain fully red on European travel map
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:00 PM
    Belgium in Brief: Enormous Havoc Is Becoming Visible
    Leak in Dutch coronavirus testing company allowed people to create fake coronavirus certificates
    Summer Consultative Committee: What's on the agenda?
    Study: Belgium in top 3 European countries with heaviest tax burden
    'This is one of the greatest natural disasters Belgium has ever known,' says Verlinden
    Staycation Spotlight: Molenbeek Rebels Play
    Just 280 first doses of coronavirus vaccines planned in Flanders this week
    After floods, Wallonia's railways to resume service line by line
    Employees in Belgium delay taking paid leave for second year in a row
    Insurers promise rapid action for flood victims
    Not in our name: Belgian culture sector criticises handling of migrants on hunger strike
    Brussels citizens' committee to tackle homelessness as next issue
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:00 PM

    Monday, 19 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    The Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to Belgium's coronavirus fighting measures during a press conference from 5:00 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    The ministers met on Monday from 2:00 PM, to evaluate the current situation and discuss the next stage of the relaxations in Belgium's "summer plan," which is expected to take effect on 1 August.


    The press conference – available online – is expected to focus on the clarification of travel regulations and the use of the Covid Safe Ticket for smaller events.