Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:00 PM

The Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to Belgium’s coronavirus fighting measures during a press conference from 5:00 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

The ministers met on Monday from 2:00 PM, to evaluate the current situation and discuss the next stage of the relaxations in Belgium’s “summer plan,” which is expected to take effect on 1 August.

De persconferentie over de beslissingen van het Overlegcomité zal plaatsvinden om 17.00. La conférence de presse annonçant les décisions du Comité de concertation se déroulera à 17h00. — Tom Meulenbergs (@tombrgs) July 19, 2021



The press conference – available online – is expected to focus on the clarification of travel regulations and the use of the Covid Safe Ticket for smaller events. The broadcast will be available here: