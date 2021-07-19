   
‘Hopeful news:’ 50 people who were missing after floods found today
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 19 July, 2021
Latest News:
‘Hopeful news:’ 50 people who were missing after...
Belgium tightens rules for returning travellers...
World’s third-largest diamond arrives in Antwerp for analysis...
‘Shifts the problem’: banning travel to Spain is...
Parties threaten to quit government if a hunger...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 19 July 2021
    ‘Hopeful news:’ 50 people who were missing after floods found today
    Belgium tightens rules for returning travellers
    World’s third-largest diamond arrives in Antwerp for analysis
    ‘Shifts the problem’: banning travel to Spain is not smart, says Van Gucht
    Parties threaten to quit government if a hunger striker dies
    Bird Flu outbreak at hobby farm in East Flanders
    Antwerp Police dog Bo dies unexpectedly
    Parts of Greece and France turn orange, Spain fully red on European travel map
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:00 PM
    Belgium in Brief: Enormous Havoc Is Becoming Visible
    Leak in Dutch coronavirus testing company allowed people to create fake coronavirus certificates
    Summer Consultative Committee: What’s on the agenda?
    Study: Belgium in top 3 European countries with heaviest tax burden
    ‘This is one of the greatest natural disasters Belgium has ever known,’ says Verlinden
    Staycation Spotlight: Molenbeek Rebels Play
    Just 280 first doses of coronavirus vaccines planned in Flanders this week
    After floods, Wallonia’s railways to resume service line by line
    Employees in Belgium delay taking paid leave for second year in a row
    Insurers promise rapid action for flood victims
    Not in our name: Belgian culture sector criticises handling of migrants on hunger strike
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Hopeful news:’ 50 people who were missing after floods found today

    Monday, 19 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Pepinster. Credit: Belga

    Some 50 people who were still presumed missing this morning following the floods last week have been contacted in the meantime, announced Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a Consultative Committee press conference.

    Before announcing the latest decisions of the Committee, De Croo gave an update on the current state of affairs regarding the search for missing people.

    “Today, we know that we have lost 31 people, and we know that there are still 70 people of whom we have no news,” he said. “That number has dropped by 50 in the last few hours.”

    Several hours earlier on Monday morning, 127 people were still “presumed missing or unaccounted for” at the time, according to the National Crisis Centre.

    The Director-General of the National Crisis Centre Bart Raeymaekers stated earlier on Monday that the word “presumed” is important, as many people lost their phone or do not have electricity to charge it.

    Network problems due to the water are also still preventing people from contacting others, and a number of people were also admitted to hospital without identification.

    “In the last few hours, 50 people who were thought to be missing have been contacted,” De Croo said. “That’s rather hopeful news.”

    Related News:

     

    Additionally, Alain Remue of the Missing Persons Unit said on Flemish radio that it was “very positive that [they] were able to take at least 50 people off the missing persons list. Last night, I would never have dared hope for that.”

    “Let us hope that the remaining 70 missing are safe, but we have to be realistic,” he said. “We are still expecting more casualties. The fewer, the better of course.”

    A search with sniffer dogs was carried out in two places on Monday, but Remue stressed that this will be a “very long process.”

    “We are now talking about months. We have never seen this, certainly not in our own country,” he said. “I remember many situations where help was sent abroad, but we could never have imagined that this would happen to us.”

    Remue also explicitly advised people not to help search for victims, as the circumstances are so dangerous that the authorities only work with professionals.

    “There are other ways to contribute, such as donating to the Red Cross, helping make lunch boxes, collecting food and household items, among other things,” he added.

    Tomorrow is a national day of mourning, announced De Croo.

    “We will reflect for a minute on what has happened to us, and on the human suffering that lies behind the numbers we so often talk about,” he added.