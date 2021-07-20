   
Wallonia welcomes national and international disaster relief
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 20 July, 2021
Latest News:
EU Digital Covid Certificate or Belgian Covid Safe...
More heavy rainfall expected next week as flood...
Belgium in Brief: A Minute Of Silence...
New daily record for migrant crossings of the...
‘We will not abandon you’, De Croo tells...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 20 July 2021
    EU Digital Covid Certificate or Belgian Covid Safe Ticket: what’s the difference?
    More heavy rainfall expected next week as flood debris is still being cleared
    Belgium in Brief: A Minute Of Silence
    New daily record for migrant crossings of the English Channel
    ‘We will not abandon you’, De Croo tells victims of flooding on national day of mourning
    Disaster victims can forward mail for free for 12 weeks
    Wallonia welcomes national and international disaster relief
    Global emissions set to surge to all-time high in 2023
    Wolves August and Noëlla had at least five cubs
    Covid Safe Ticket system for events must be watertight, Van Ranst warns
    Belgium won’t need major measures like lockdowns anymore, expert says
    Hospitalisations due to coronavirus start to increase more rapidly
    The Recap: Tighter Rules, Tax Burdens & Hopeful News
    ‘Hopeful news:’ 50 people who were missing after floods found today
    Belgium tightens rules for returning travellers
    World’s third-largest diamond arrives in Antwerp for analysis
    ‘Shifts the problem’: banning travel to Spain is not smart, says Van Gucht
    Parties threaten to quit government if a hunger striker dies
    Bird Flu outbreak at hobby farm in East Flanders
    Antwerp Police dog Bo dies unexpectedly
    View more
    Share article:

    Wallonia welcomes national and international disaster relief

    Tuesday, 20 July 2021

    © Belga

    While pumping, clearing and cleaning operations are still underway following the historic flooding in the south of Belgium, the network of Walloon rescue zones (ReZonWal) welcomed support from both Walloon and Flemish rescue forces in the most affected regions, as well as the reinforcement of nearly 300 agents dispatched by neighbouring countries.

    The provinces of Liège, Namur and Luxembourg received assistance from six agents from Luxembourg, 100 from Austria, 80 from the Netherlands, 70 from France and 28 from Italy, according to ReZonWal.

    Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden called the floods in large parts of Belgium at the end of last week “one of the greatest natural disasters our country has ever known.”

    As of Monday 19 July, the severe weather had cost the lives of at least 31 people, with 127 others still “presumed missing or unaccounted for,” according to figures by the National Crisis Centre.

    The ReZonWal network warned that it would be catastrophic to not anticipate future disasters, or “dare to adapt crisis management, planning and cooperation systems.”

    “Thanks to national and international collaboration, the bad weather could be taken in hand and managed collectively according to the means available,” said the network, which thanks and salutes “the courage of the firefighters of the Walloon rescue zones.”

    “The cooperation on the ground between the Flemish zones, the SIAMU [note: Brussels firefighters] and the Walloon zones demonstrated the great solidarity of the firemen,” ReZonWal said, adding that the zones received support from agents from the Civil Protection and the Defence.

    The association called for a “strong civil security” to respond to the human distress that’s bound to evolve as rescue operations get underway.

    “Sadly, human distress is constantly changing, both in terms of frequency and intensity. This is why it is very important for the emergency services to constantly adapt and improve their means, organisations and structures,” the network said.

    ReZonWal is hoping for a “welded” collaboration between the various emergency services.

    The Brussels Times