Tuesday, 20 July, 2021
    Disaster victims can forward mail for free for 12 weeks

    Tuesday, 20 July 2021

    Credit: bpost

    The victims of the deadly floods that ravaged part of Belgium last week will be able to transfer their mail free of charge for 12 weeks, bpost announced on Tuesday.

    To benefit from this free transfer, victims can call bpost’s customer service at 02/2785129.

    The postal company will transfer the mail to the address where the victims have been relocated.

    Bpost advised anyone intending to use the service to have their identity card at hand when they call, in order to provide data such as their card number.

    Letters and parcels from people living in the affected areas will also be kept at bpost for a few days. They will be delivered if the street is accessible.

    If no temporary transfer is requested, the mail will be returned to the sender with the note “flood.”

    About 10 post offices remain closed, having been heavily affected by the floods.

    Nineteen post offices and parcel points were also damaged, 10 of them severely.

    The Trooz office was still not accessible on Tuesday, so the extent of the damage there is unknown. Those of Theux, Pepinster, Verviers or Dolhain will remain out of service for several weeks.

    Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden called the floods in large parts of Belgium at the end of last week “one of the greatest natural disasters our country has ever known.”

    As of Monday 19 July, the severe weather had cost the lives of at least 31 people, with 127 others still “presumed missing or unaccounted for,” according to figures by the National Crisis Centre.

