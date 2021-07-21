   
Reunify Flanders and the Netherlands, argues Bart De Wever
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021
Latest News:
Reunify Flanders and the Netherlands, argues Bart De...
Number of hunger strikers being hospitalised rapidly increasing...
King praises aid workers and volunteers in National...
National Day in Brussels: Traffic details and closures...
What does Belgium celebrate on its National Day,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 July 2021
    Reunify Flanders and the Netherlands, argues Bart De Wever
    Number of hunger strikers being hospitalised rapidly increasing
    King praises aid workers and volunteers in National Day speech
    National Day in Brussels: Traffic details and closures
    What does Belgium celebrate on its National Day, and how?
    Fewer than one person dying on average per week due to coronavirus
    Flood-hit areas could now face spread of infectious diseases
    The Recap: Fixing Rooms, Wolf Cubs & Global Emissions
    Second report on the rule of law in the EU continues to show mixed picture
    Walloon government frees initial €2 billion for reconstruction after floods
    Almost 300 missing people found alive since floods hit Belgium
    Brussels GPs can now also vaccinate patients against Covid-19
    Number of people missing following deadly floods increased to 116
    Brussels will open first ‘risk reduction space’ for drug users
    EU Digital Covid Certificate or Belgian Covid Safe Ticket: what’s the difference?
    More heavy rainfall expected next week as flood debris is still being cleared
    The mysterious murder of Belgium’s Communist leader Julien Lahaut: Solved without any perpetrators ever brought to justice
    Belgium in Brief: A Minute Of Silence
    New daily record for migrant crossings of the English Channel
    ‘We will not abandon you’, De Croo tells victims of flooding on national day of mourning
    View more
    Share article:

    Reunify Flanders and the Netherlands, argues Bart De Wever

    Wednesday, 21 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Bart De Wever. Credit: Belga

    The leader of the Flemish rightwing N-VA party, Bart De Wever, argued for the reunification of Flanders and the Netherlands, as the next step after the realisation of confederalism.

    Centuries ago, parts of Flanders – but also Walloon areas such as Namur, Hainaut and Luxembourg – and the Netherlands were united as the so-called Seventeen Provinces, but the fall of Antwerp in 1585 during the Eighty Years’ War put an end to this.

    De Wever, who had previously also advocated the undoing of that separation, said in Trends Talk on Kanaal Z on Thursday that it is “it is a personal point of view that I have had for a long time.”

    “In 1993, I was already a co-organiser of a Great Dutch Student Congress. I have never let go of that dream: that one day all Dutch speakers would live together in one union, the Southern and Northern Netherlands,” De Wever said.

    According to him, that union would be one of the strongest economies in the world. “The ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam could merge to become the gateway of the Northwest European economy. That seems like a fantastic story.”

    “Of course, some water will have to flow through the Rhine and the Scheldt, and people are not mentally ready for that yet,” De Wever said. “I can see that.”

    While the idea still seems unthinkable today, that could soon change, according to him. “Federalism was unthinkable in Belgium in the sixties, in the seventies it was reality. Confederalism is hard to imagine in Wallonia today, I think it will be a reality tomorrow.”

    “A confederation of the Low Countries could be a reality the day after tomorrow. If I could die as a Southern Dutchman, I would die happier than as a Belgian,” De Wever said.