Brussels trams disguised as cornets of ‘frietjes’ on National Day

Brussels public transport operator STIB has decided to put one of Belgium’s most popular dishes – a packet of “frietjes”- in the spotlight on National Day by posting videos of its trams disguised as cornets filled with the fried potatoes.

The video on Twitter showcases trams that have been turned into large food items through 3D integrations riding nearby the city centre, where the military and civilian parades are taking place.

“The 3D artist @origiful (Ian Padgham) is behind this project, and the rest of his work will be presented to you soon,” STIB said on its Twitter account.

En ce 21 juillet, on se demandait: quelle est votre spécialité culinaire belge préférée ? 🍟 C’est l’artiste 3D @origiful qui est derrière ce projet, dont le reste de son oeuvre vous sera prochainement présenté. 😇#stib pic.twitter.com/c1fQcNSJgl — STIB-MIVB (@STIBMIVB) July 21, 2021

In the past, Padgham already disguised trams in the French city of Bordeaux as a bottle of wine and as French baguettes and made it look so realistic that the Bordeaux transport service (TBM) had to clear up any doubts on Twitter.

Il y a quelques doutes parmi vous, alors autant les lever : non, il n’y a pas de tram-bouteille qui circule à Bordeaux. Il faudra vous rabattre sur une terrasse 😉. Et sans vouloir être rabat-joie, imaginez ce que ce serait d’être conducteur d’un tel engin… 😅 https://t.co/H5eO5X2kyc — InfoTBM (@info_tbm) June 9, 2021

“There are a several among you who are doubting, so we might as well clear up the doubts: no, there is no bottle tram running in Bordeaux. And without wishing to be a killjoy, imagine what it would be like to drive such a machine..,” the organisation said.