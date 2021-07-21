   
Minister: Province must review plans to drain polder area
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021
Latest News:
Minister: Province must review plans to drain polder...
Last newspaper kiosk in Brussels city centre set...
No electricity, water or gas: 9,000 people need...
Former military intelligence boss denies he stepped down...
Brussels trams disguised as cornets of ‘frietjes’ on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 July 2021
    Minister: Province must review plans to drain polder area
    Last newspaper kiosk in Brussels city centre set to close
    No electricity, water or gas: 9,000 people need new accommodation after floods
    Former military intelligence boss denies he stepped down voluntarily
    Brussels trams disguised as cornets of ‘frietjes’ on National Day
    Belgium in Brief: Vive La Belgique?
    What does Belgium celebrate on its National Day, and how?
    National Day in Brussels: Traffic details and closures
    Revealed: Charles Michel as PM was targetted by Pegasus spyware
    Politicians ignored warnings about flood risk for decades, climate expert says
    ‘Pandemic is a test, and the world is failing,’ says WHO
    Data of pet owners made available in search for animals in flooded regions
    Staycation Spotlight: Summer of Globe
    Reunify Flanders and the Netherlands, argues Bart De Wever
    Number of hunger strikers being hospitalised rapidly increasing
    King praises aid workers and volunteers in National Day speech
    Fewer than one person dying on average per day due to coronavirus
    Flood-hit areas could now face spread of infectious diseases
    The Recap: Fixing Rooms, Wolf Cubs & Global Emissions
    Second report on the rule of law in the EU continues to show mixed picture
    View more
    Share article:

    Minister: Province must review plans to drain polder area

    Wednesday, 21 July 2021

    By Alan Hope

    The polder area in question. © Sigmaplan

    Flemish environment minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA) has sent an order back to the governor of East Flanders province for review, after a successful appeal by a local campaigner.

    Francis Van den Abbeele lives in Berlare, not far from where the plans should be carried out, and has been battling for years to oppose the plans, and has now been at least temporarily successful.

    The Scheldt is the river that rises in northern France as the Escaut and makes its way across Flanders to end finally in Antwerp, before its estuary arrives at the North Sea at Breskens-Vlissingen in the Dutch province of Zeeuws-Vlaanderen.

    Along the way, the Duurme river feeds into the Scheldt in East Flanders, with the river valley, which includes the town on Lokeren, seven metres deep. That creates a polder – effectively a flood plain such as found in the coastal areas of West Flanders and Zeeland.

    The so-called Sigma Plan aims to pump water out of the polder in the area created by the centuries-old river bends (see photo) to make the ground less susceptible to flooding.

    But Van den Abbeele is opposed, and has fought the plan every step of the way. Now, at almost the last hurdle, he has been backed by the minister.

    Demit has three objections. First, the pumps to be used are not regulated in Flanders. Second, there is little or no legal foundation for the Sigma plan. Third, the decision of East Flanders Governor Carina Van Cauter (Open VLD) is not sufficiently well-motivated to stand up in court.

    Lawyer Griet Cnudde, speaking for her client to the VRT, expressed his satisfaction.

    “This polder area is of enormous ecological value. It contains areas that are protected by Europe and there are all kinds of rare animals and plants,” she said.

    Her client now hopes the governor will reject the plan altogether.

    “My client has been fighting for this for years. This is a huge victory.”