Death toll after floods rises to 32 in Belgium, 18 people still missing

The distribution started with a test in Trooz, between Liège and Pepinster. “We delivered 700 hot meals: 350 in the afternoon and 350 in the evening,” said spokesperson Jan Poté.
“Today we are scaling up to a total of 1,000 hot meals. It’s a start,” he added, explaining that the Red Cross currently works with a catering company, but expects that it will have to scale up in the near future.
“Now we also drive around with vans, but as of Thursday, these will become trucks,” Poté said. “The meals and their distribution are paid for by the resources we receive from the 2525 fund, to which more than €3.9 million has already been donated.”
For people who want to help, the easiest way is to make a donation to the Red Cross account number on BE70 0000 0000 2525.