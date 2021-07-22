More heavy traffic expected towards holiday destinations this weekend

During the weekend of Friday 23 July to Sunday 25 July, heavy traffic and long traffic jams are expected heading south and within Belgium.

Traffic jams heading southwards to popular holiday destinations are to be expected from Friday afternoon, whilst longer queues will appear from Saturday, according to road safety company Touring.

Within Belgium, E40 will be particularly affected between Brussels and the coast and the E411 between Brussels-Luxembourg is expected to be badly impacted by the increased traffic during the holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, congestion is expected in the opposite direction on Sunday evening, specifically in the direction of the centre of the country, including on the E40 Ostend-Brussels.

Holidays abroad

For those looking to travel to France, heavy traffic in this direction will start on Friday afternoon, whilst Saturday has been classified as a red day traffic-wise, meaning cars risk getting stuck in long queues starting early in the morning until late afternoon.

Most of the traffic jams are expected to be in the Rhone valley (A7 and A8), on the motorways along the Mediterranean (A8 and A9) and on the motorway heading southwest (A10).

The Île-de-France region (Paris and its surroundings) will also be very congested between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Aside from the Mediterranean route, it is also the only region where heavy traffic is also expected on Sunday. All other routes should experience more fluid traffic.

People travelling to other holiday destinations further afield, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and Spain, will experience heavy traffic on Saturday, however, Touring predicts that on Friday and Sunday, there will be fewer hold-ups within these regions.

Related News

For the first time since the start of this summer, traffic jams are also expected in the opposite directions, as many people who left on holiday in the previous weeks are returning to Belgium.

Long traffic jams are expected on Saturday (red day) for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy. France is in code orange. On Sunday, the traffic will be more fluid for the return journey, with limited traffic jams in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The weekend of 30 July to 1 August is expected to be the worst when it comes to traffic this month.