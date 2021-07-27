   
Over 100,000 cubic metres of waste collected from streets in Liege
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021
    Over 100,000 cubic metres of waste collected from streets in Liege

    Tuesday, 27 July 2021

    Credit: Belga

    More than 100,000 cubic metres of waste have been collected in the city of Liège since the floods over a week ago, according to a count by the city administration.

    The waste comes from almost 6,500 affected houses and more than 35 kilometres of flooded streets.

    The waste was collected by dozens of volunteers, with the help of additional help from Charleroi and Brussels, as well as the intermunicipal companies Bruxelles-Propreté, Sibelga and Vivaqua.

    The largest debris, such as large objects that were swept away by the water and blocked rivers and roads, was removed by the Walloon Region.

    In the coming days, the affected neighbourhoods will be thoroughly cleaned, and work is also being carried out to restore the electricity network.

