Belgium lifts restrictions on number of customers in shops from Friday

From Friday 30 July, Belgium will lift all restrictions on the maximum number of customers in shops and shopping centres, according to the latest Ministerial Decree published on Wednesday.

The decision to remove the limit on the number of people had already been made earlier, and is now confirmed in the Ministerial Decree, announced the cabinet of Home Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden in a press release.

This means that from Friday, large shops and shopping centres will no longer be obliged to carry out entrance checks either, meaning that going shopping will almost be the same as it was before the pandemic.

However, wearing a face mask when inside a shop is still mandatory, and customers should still keep their social distance from each other as much as possible.

Apart from this measure, the Ministerial Decree confirms the stricter measures for travel and the clarification regarding the Covid Safe Ticket for events that were announced by the Consultative Committee on Monday 19 July.

“As certain measures already enter into force at very short notice, there was insufficient time to submit the draft Ministerial Decree to the Legislative Council of State for its opinion, even within the shortened time limit of eight working days,” the press release said.

The coronavirus measures – old, new and adjusted – remain in force until at least 30 September 2021.