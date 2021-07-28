   
Wettest July on record for more than 40 years
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 28 July, 2021
Latest News:
Wettest July on record for more than 40...
England ends quarantine for vaccinated EU travellers...
Flanders calls back €78 million in corona aid...
Belgium lifts restrictions on number of customers in...
These are the Covid symptoms for those already...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 28 July 2021
    Wettest July on record for more than 40 years
    England ends quarantine for vaccinated EU travellers
    Flanders calls back €78 million in corona aid – so far
    Belgium lifts restrictions on number of customers in shops from Friday
    These are the Covid symptoms for those already vaccinated
    Leuven hopes to host 2023 World Breakdance Championship
    Belgium in Brief: Would You Look At The Time?
    Brussels looks to tackle noise pollution, following Ghent’s example
    Default private accounts and limited ads: Instagram ups efforts to protect young users
    Belgium reduces quarantine exemptions
    BXLBeerFest 2021 cancelled due to fears of new rules
    Employment: Spelling errors in CV can torpedo job chances
    Court case looms against Delhaize as shop shelves start to empty in Wallonia
    Police not rigorously checking PLFs of motorists
    Chocolate factory is latest victim of Belgian floods
    Ad spaces in train stations taken over by US corporation
    Number of deaths due to coronavirus now also increasing
    Belgium’s ‘breast places’ for breastfeeding on new map
    Donations to disaster relief funds now tax-deductible
    Food waste: How can it be reduced in the EU and globally?
    View more
    Share article:

    Wettest July on record for more than 40 years

    Wednesday, 28 July 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    This July, marked by the deadly floods which affected many areas in Belgium, is the wettest in more than 40 years, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    No less than 151 millimetres of rain has already fallen in Uccle, where the headquarters of the RMI is located, making this month the wettest July since 1980, according to David Dehenauw, head of its forecasting department.

    “This is the sixth wettest July since 1833, whilst the most rainfall in July in Uccle was recorded in 1942: 196 mm (or l/m2),” Dehenauw said on Twitter.

    The wettest month ever recorded at the headquarters was August 1996, when 231 millimetres of rain fell, whilst the most rain recorded in any 30-day period in Uccle was between 21 June and 20 July 1980, when RMI measures 241 millimetres.

    During the same month, 343 millimetres of rain fell in the High Fens, in the south of the country.

    This news will come as no surprise to most people who have been in Belgium during the last two weeks, mainly due to the floods which ravaged the country on 14 and 15 July, resulting in 41 deaths and thousands of homes being damaged. 

    Although it seems the period of heavy rains has passed, for now, there will be no real improvement in the weather in the coming days, according to RMI’s latest weather update.