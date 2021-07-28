   
Record number of Belgians tips off authorities about suspected tax evaders
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 28 July, 2021
Latest News:
Record number of Belgians tips off authorities about...
What are the rules for travelling to Belgium...
Wettest July on record for more than 40...
England ends quarantine for vaccinated EU travellers...
Flanders calls back €78 million in corona aid...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 28 July 2021
    Record number of Belgians tips off authorities about suspected tax evaders
    What are the rules for travelling to Belgium from the UK?
    Wettest July on record for more than 40 years
    England ends quarantine for vaccinated EU travellers
    Flanders calls back €78 million in corona aid – so far
    Belgium lifts restrictions on number of customers in shops from Friday
    These are the Covid symptoms for those already vaccinated
    Leuven hopes to host 2023 World Breakdance Championship
    Belgium in Brief: Would You Look At The Time?
    Brussels looks to tackle noise pollution, following Ghent’s example
    Default private accounts and limited ads: Instagram ups efforts to protect young users
    Belgium reduces quarantine exemptions
    BXLBeerFest 2021 cancelled due to fears of new rules
    Employment: Spelling errors in CV can torpedo job chances
    Court case looms against Delhaize as shop shelves start to empty in Wallonia
    Police not rigorously checking PLFs of motorists
    Chocolate factory is latest victim of Belgian floods
    Ad spaces in train stations taken over by US corporation
    Number of deaths due to coronavirus now also increasing
    Belgium’s ‘breast places’ for breastfeeding on new map
    View more
    Share article:

    Record number of Belgians tips off authorities about suspected tax evaders

    Wednesday, 28 July 2021

    Credit: Belga

    A record number of people in Belgium have tipped off the tax authorities about others who they suspect are evading their taxes in the past year, according to figures by Federal Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem.

    The General Administration of Taxation received 2,995 complaints, while the Special Tax Inspectorate (BBI), which investigates larger tax frauds, received 340 anonymous reports and 193 reports by name.

    In 2019, the General Tax Administration only received 1,958 complaints, while the BBI received 179 anonymous reports and 103 reports by name, according to figures requested by MP Steven Matheï, reports De Tijd.

    The reasons why people report suspected tax evaders vary, but in many cases, it seems to be a matter of resentment or revenge, according to Francis Adyns, spokesman for the Finance Ministry.

    Related News:

     

    There is rarely a motive, he told the Belga news agency, adding that the tax authorities certainly are certainly not encouraging people to do it.

    Of the 2,995 complaints received by the General Administration of Taxation, 544 files were forwarded to the control services, according to Adyns.

    The BBI forwarded 134 anonymous reports for further investigation, 64 were dealt with internally. Of the 193 reports with a name, 64 were filed without further action.

    Despite the record figures, however, “it remains a marginal phenomenon,” according to Adyns: “a few thousand reports out of 7.1 million personal income tax returns alone.”

    The Brussels Times