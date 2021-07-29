   
First Belgian (35) reaches top of K2 mountain without supplementary oxygen
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 29 July, 2021
Latest News:
First Belgian (35) reaches top of K2 mountain...
‘Neutral zone’ now also closed for hunger strikers...
Brussels 20km goes virtual, allowing people to run...
Vaccination campaign in Flanders grinds to a halt...
No increased risk of blood clots after second...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 29 July 2021
    First Belgian (35) reaches top of K2 mountain without supplementary oxygen
    ‘Neutral zone’ now also closed for hunger strikers
    Brussels 20km goes virtual, allowing people to run marathon anywhere
    Vaccination campaign in Flanders grinds to a halt
    No increased risk of blood clots after second AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium in Brief: Is Tourism Back?
    Dutch anti-vaxxer sues Marc Van Ranst for slander and defamation
    Floods put a damper on flax cultivation, just as the sector was taking off
    Body of one of last two people missing following floods in Belgium has been found
    Criminal investigation into flood response in Liège
    Coronavirus mortality rate in French-speaking hospitals 10% higher than in Flanders
    Covid-19: Vaccine less effective for some cancer patients
    Belgium to directly reimburse psychologist visits
    Pfizer coronavirus vaccines contribute billions of euros to Belgian exports
    Flooding claims another victim: state archives
    Over 30 hospitalisations per day on average due to coronavirus
    The Recap: Travel Rules, Noise Pollution & Breakdance
    As life restarts, humanity’s ecological footprint hits pre-Covid levels
    Scotland scraps quarantine for vaccinated EU/US travellers
    These are the Covid symptoms for those already vaccinated
    View more
    Share article:

    First Belgian (35) reaches top of K2 mountain without supplementary oxygen

    Thursday, 29 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Niels Jespers/Facebook screengrab

    On Wednesday, Niels Jespers (35) became the first Belgian to reach the peak of the second-highest mountain on Earth, K2, without using supplementary oxygen.

    Two years ago, Jespers also tried to climb the mountain, but he had to give up because of a frostbite injury. On his second try, he reached the peak of the 8,611 metre-high mountain on Wednesday around 9:30 AM local time.

    “I will never do this again,” he wrote on his blog.

    K2 is the second-highest mountain in the world, after Mount Everest, and is located on the Pakistan-China border in the Karakoram range.

    “From time to time, I doubted that I would be able to do it, but because of all the friends and family who believed in it, I persevered,” he said in a recorded video message. “It was very heavy and intense, not something to do again just like that.”

    His coach, Griet Veris, followed everything closely and followed his progress through the night using GPS trackers, she told VRT. “This morning, we got the message that he was on top. That was a powerful moment.”

    “The weather was very good, there was no wind and he was even able to take drone shots at the top,” she said. “It was tough, but he managed to climb up very smoothly every day.”

    “He is very strong, both physically and mentally. This really is a top performance.”

    After some rest, Jespers is coming down from the mountain today/Thursday, which is an achievement in itself, according to Veris.

    “He is only halfway now. After that, he is going to take some rest. This was a childhood dream of his, and he is probably going to enjoy the afterglow and take a rest,” she added.

    K2 is known as one of the most dangerous and technically most difficult mountains to climb, with an estimated one in four climbers not surviving the trip.

    In 2018, Paul Hegge (then 51 years old) already became the first Belgian who climbed the mountain. Unlike Jespers, however, he did use supplementary oxygen.