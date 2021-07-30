   
Batch of vaccines lost due to power outage in Ghent vaccination centre
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 30 July, 2021
Latest News:
Electrabel demands permit review for gas power station...
Uccle to install three bridges for safer squirrel...
In Photos: Crown Princess Elisabeth passes military training...
Diesel hits highest prices since 2018...
Belgium’s anti-racism law turns 40...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 30 July 2021
    Electrabel demands permit review for gas power station
    Uccle to install three bridges for safer squirrel crossings
    In Photos: Crown Princess Elisabeth passes military training ‘with flying colours’
    Diesel hits highest prices since 2018
    Belgium’s anti-racism law turns 40
    Belgium in Brief: A Long Way From Horses
    Batch of vaccines lost due to power outage in Ghent vaccination centre
    Free water for clean-up of flood damage for victims of disaster
    Cheat Sheet: Today’s summer plan changes
    Belgian actor arrested on suspicion of child abuse
    Chip shortage means Telenet customers must wait for new decoders
    How Belgium’s travellers view travel rules and Covid measures abroad
    About half of requested free travel tests in Belgium are never carried out
    Backlog for taking driving license exam stretches into February
    Right-wing extremists gaining ground and posing real threat in Belgium, report states
    Legislation: The lie detector is back, as reliable as ever
    In photos: Antwerp’s three-storey International Photo Festival
    Horses to Heizel: Brussels’ trams through the ages
    Jewish sites in Germany added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list
    More than 70% of all adults fully vaccinated as third phase of summer plan begins
    View more
    Share article:

    Batch of vaccines lost due to power outage in Ghent vaccination centre

    Friday, 30 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Vaccination centre in Flanders Expo Ghent. Credit: Belga

    Some batches of coronavirus vaccines have to be destroyed after a power failure in the vaccination centre at Flanders Expo in Ghent on Thursday night.

    The centre’s emergency generator that was supposed to provide electricity in case of such a power failure, did not work.

    “We do not know why. We are still investigating it,” centre manager Michiel Dendooven told VRT, adding that some of the vaccines that have to be kept cool can no longer be used.

    People who had a vaccination between 8:0 AM and 10:00 AM on Friday will have to make a new appointment. For appointments after 10:00 AM, nothing will change as the centre was able to get enough vaccines to meet the demand thanks to surpluses from other centres.

    “It is possible that some of our vaccines are still usable,” he said. “But we want to be on the safe side, which is why we have contacted the vaccination centres in the area.”

    The centres in Wachtebeke, Wetteren and Oudenaarde, for example, all helped to provide vaccine doses, allowing the Ghent centre to restart its vaccinations as soon as possible.

    The medical and pharmaceutical services of the vaccination centre are looking into how they can deal with the incident without shaking up the planning for the coming days too much.

    “How many vaccines there were, and how many have been lost, is now being mapped out,” acting mayor Sofie Bracke told Het Laatste Nieuws.

    “The people who had to come for a first or second shot this morning have been sent home. They did get a new appointment immediately,” she added.

    The aim is to still vaccinate the people who missed their shot as much as possible on Friday, according to Dendooven. “It could be that we stay open longer tonight to do so, or that we call in additional staff to be able to scale up the volume throughout the day.”