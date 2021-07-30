In Photos: Crown Princess Elisabeth passes military training ‘with flying colours’

Belgium’s Crown Princess Elisabeth (19) has completed her one-year training at the Royal Military Academy (KMS) on Friday and “passed with flying colours.”

The student officers spent the last few weeks at a summer camp, where they received theoretical and practical training to hone their military skills and techniques as the final phase of their training.

“Princess Elisabeth has defended herself well in every domain, be it military, academic, sportive or characteristical,” colonel Van Avermaet told VRT.

The eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde was an exemplary student, according to the colonel. “Elisabeth is a pupil we loved having with us. She was well integrated into the group and did not stand out: that is a compliment.”

In the meantime, the Royal Palace also shared that Crown Princess Elisabeth has completed her training on social media, accompanied by a video. “End of a fantastic year at the KMS in the Command Training Centre in Marche-les-Dames.”

Einde van een fantastisch jaar aan de #KMS in het Commando-trainingscenter in Marche-les-Dames. Op het programma: rotsklimmen, rappel, death ride en dinghy. Leerling-officieren leren hier hun grenzen te verleggen en oefeningen in groep tot een goed einde te brengen. pic.twitter.com/nGAe47gLVS — Belgian Royal Palace (@MonarchieBe) July 30, 2021

“On the programme: rock climbing, rappelling, death ride and dinghy. Here, trainee officers learn to push their limits and to successfully complete group exercises.”

Additionally, Elisabeth’s last achievement as a student also proved to be remarkable, as she completed a parcours in Marche-les-Dames, which is the place where Belgium’s King Albert I died in 1934.

Albert I was a passionate alpinist, and often went to the Alps during his summer holidays. In 1934, he went climbing alone, and was later found dead at the bottom of the rock. As he was an expert climber, his death sparked numerous rumours and complot theories.

However, the fact that the Crown Princess now finished her training in that same place is a coincidence, according to the Palace.

“The command centre for various military training units is located in Marche-les-Dames,” they told VRT. “Tests like rock climbing are always organised in the same place, for all military trainees, so also for Princess Elisabeth.”

It is not yet clear what the Princess will do now that she has finished her education, but it is likely that she will go on to study abroad, like many other young royals, including her father, after their training at the Royal Military Academy.