The maximum prices for diesel at the pump will rise again from Saturday, bringing the cost to its highest since November 2018.

The maximum price for B7 diesel will thus rise by 2.1 cents to €1.5940 per litre, the FPS Economy announced. The prices of other types of diesel and diesel fuel for heating will also rise on Saturday.

While the pandemic had initially seen prices fall, they have since bounced back. The maximum price of petrol, meanwhile, has recently reached its highest level since 2014.

