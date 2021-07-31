Hospital admissions rise among unvaccinated, almost 100 in ICU

Between 24 and 30 July, there was an average of 32.9 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 22% increase compared to the previous reference period.

On Friday, a total of 317 (one fewer than on Thursday) people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus, of whom 96 (+3) people were being treated in intensive care, and 45 people (-0) were on a ventilator. Most people being hospitalised reportedly haven’t been fully vaccinated.

More than 6.6 million people (71.4% of the adult population of Belgium) have received a second dose of vaccine and are now considered fully protected, according to the latest figures from Sciensano Health Institute published on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, 83.4% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to just under 8 million people.

The number of new coronavirus cases has slowly started to decline, as between 21 and 27 July, an average of 1,418.3 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, a 4% decrease from the average of the previous week.

The daily average of testing over the past week decreased by 25% (a daily average of 55,285.1 tests were carried out), however, the positivity rate has continued to increase to 2.9%, the highest it has been in months.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,124,715 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

During the same period, the average number of deaths due to the virus increased by 171% and now sits at a daily average of 2.7, bringing the total to 25,241 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days, is continuing to increase, albeit slightly less quickly, and has now risen by 5o% since the last 14-day period, sitting at 176.8.

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus has fallen slightly to 1.14 after rising to 1.18 on Friday. This figure is the average number of people infected by an infected person. When the figure is higher than 1, it means the pandemic is gathering pace in Belgium.

The Brussels Times