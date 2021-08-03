   
Belgium takes steps to accept UK’s NHS vaccine certificate
Tuesday, 03 August, 2021
    By Maïthé Chini

    Belgium is taking steps to recognise the United Kingdom’s NHS vaccine certificate to allow travellers from the UK to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

    While fully vaccinated travellers can now officially enter the entire UK from the EU and the US without having to quarantine, Belgium is currently not allowing people vaccinated in the UK to enter Belgian territory.

    However, the Belgian authorities are currently taking steps to reciprocate the UK’s recognition of Belgium’s vaccination certificate and accept the NHS Covid Pass in return, according to Wendy Lee, spokesperson for Belgium’s Federal Public Health Service.

    “We are now looking into the logistics,” she told The Brussels Times, adding that “the political will to achieve mutual recognition as soon as possible is definitely there.”

    If the NHS vaccination certificate is officially recognised by Belgium, UK travellers with a certificate entering the country will have to:

    – be tested on day 1 or 2 of their arrival in Belgium.
    – quarantine until they receive their negative test result

    The current rules will stay the same for travellers coming from the UK without a vaccination certificate, as they will have to:

    – do a PCR test maximum 72 hours before they arrive in Belgium. This test must be negative. Or you must have a test or recovery certificate.
    – quarantine for 10 days when they arrive in Belgium. Get tested on day 1 and 7 that you are in Belgium.

    All incoming travellers must complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) within 48 hours of their arrival in Belgium, even if they have been vaccinated.