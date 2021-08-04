Dutch tourists coming from Belgium will be checked for Covid Pass at border

Dutch travellers returning to the Netherlands from Belgium can be checked at the border for their coronavirus pass starting from Sunday 8 August, according to the Dutch authorities.

Belgium, as well as Spain and parts of France of Portugal, have been given a “yellow” code for travel, meaning that travellers from 12 years old need a coronavirus pass when coming from one of those countries.

The Dutch coronavirus pass can be a vaccination certificate, a recovery certificate or a negative test certificate.

Travellers who do not have a coronavirus pass with them if they are checked at the border will be fined €95, a spokesperson for the Royal Netherlands Military Constabulary said.

This will be randomly checked by mobile teams, according to the spokesperson, who stressed that there will be no checkpoints of the military police.

People who are not travelling by their own means of transport, but are using public transport will be checked by the transport companies.

Additionally, there will be no checks on the Dutch-German border, as the high-risk areas are mainly in southern Europe, according to the Dutch authorities.