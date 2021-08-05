   
All 18 accused in hazing death of student Sanda Dia sent for trial
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 05 August, 2021
Latest News:
All 18 accused in hazing death of student...
Wallonia looks to create two national parks...
Belgium’s Nafi Thiam wins Olympic gold for heptathlon...
Pandemic pushes Brussels Airlines €143 million into the...
Belgian Red Lions win Olympic gold medal in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 05 August 2021
    All 18 accused in hazing death of student Sanda Dia sent for trial
    Wallonia looks to create two national parks
    Belgium’s Nafi Thiam wins Olympic gold for heptathlon again
    Pandemic pushes Brussels Airlines €143 million into the red
    Belgian Red Lions win Olympic gold medal in hockey
    Over 200 million Covid-19 cases worldwide
    Israel considers new restrictions despite booster vaccine campaign
    Study shows 35 Million EU residents can’t afford an annual holiday
    ‘Not on the table’: Brussels doesn’t want different rules to Flanders
    Belgium in Brief: Bin Day, The Movie
    No more pony carousels at fairs in Flanders, says Minister for Animals
    Federal Support Unit formed to coordinate flood relief efforts
    Solid waste bins will combat ripped open trash bags in Brussels streets
    A hundred mothers breastfeed at the same time in Ghent park
    Research: Gut bacteria feed off our gut to infect us
    France launches health pass for non-EU tourists
    Turkey: evacuation of thermal power plant threatened by wildfire
    Business: Philips recalls millions of breathing devices
    Belgian authorities go after tax cheats in New York court
    Flanders won’t wait for Brussels to relax rules
    View more
    Share article:

    All 18 accused in hazing death of student Sanda Dia sent for trial

    Thursday, 05 August 2021

    By Alan Hope

    All 18 members of the private student club Reuzegom at the university of Leuven who were linked to the hazing of 20-year-old Sanda Dia which led to his death in 2018.

    The club was known to be one of the most exclusive on the university campus, and the members allowed themselves to subject prospective members to rituals that involved beating, extreme torture including drinking fish sauce and excessive amounts of alcohol, and physical treatment including sitting in freezing water for hours and being urinated on.

    As a result of that treatment, Sanda passed out, and after much delay, the organisers of the ritual decided to take him to hospital. However instead of calling emergency service on the spot, they took him themselves first to one hospital which had no A&E facility, and then to another.

    Sanda died later in hospital, from a combination of hypothermia and acute intoxication complicated by the fact of having drunk a large quantity of highly salty fish sauce.

    Since the events took place, the university has taken a varying level of action. Some students were suspended and were unable to complete their degrees; others were suspended and could pick up later as normal. The Reuzegom club was officially disbanded.

    Now all 18 members associated with the events of 2018 are to be sent before a court to face charges. But the process is only just beginning.

    The good news for supporters of Sanda’s family is that the prosecution appears to be taking a view of ‘art and part’ on the question of culpability: namely, all of those who were associated with an event are equally and separately responsible for the outcome.

    In other words, there is no distinction between ringleaders and followers: all who took part are equally culpable.

    That effectively cuts off from the defence the argument that their boy (the accused are all boys, now young men) was only a bystander. All were acting in concert, the prosecution maintains, according to what was clearly a pre-programmed pattern of events.

    For example, while it may be usual to organise a student event with large amounts of alcohol, the provision of a large quantity of fish sauce is not at all common.

    The family of Sanda, following a number of disappointing decisions in the interim, were not in court in Hasselt to hear the decision. However, according to De Standaard, they have expressed satisfaction, and now look forward to the next step in the proceedings, currently expected for the spring of 2022.