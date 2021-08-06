   
A Belgian first: 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on a private jet
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 06 August, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels vaccination bus: August dates and locations...
Olympic Games 2020: Belgium’s schedule today...
Hot air balloon crashes into trees near Charleroi...
Bpost ropes in executives to help deliver Christmas...
Organic farming on the rise in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 06 August 2021
    Brussels vaccination bus: August dates and locations
    Olympic Games 2020: Belgium’s schedule today
    Hot air balloon crashes into trees near Charleroi
    Bpost ropes in executives to help deliver Christmas packages
    Organic farming on the rise in Belgium
    A Belgian first: 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on a private jet
    Bruges chef tackles a vegan version of a Belgian classic
    Abandoned Royale Belge building to get a makeover
    Covid-19: Hospital admission rise to almost 39 a day
    The Recap: Olympic Golds, Belgian Covid tensions & National Parks
    Health pass largely validated by France’s Constitutional Council
    Moderna recommends third vaccine dose before winter starts
    ‘Worst year ever’ for Belgian wine growers
    South of France, most of Spain turn dark red on European travel map
    All 18 accused in hazing death of student Sanda Dia sent for trial
    Wallonia looks to create two national parks
    Belgium’s Nafi Thiam wins Olympic gold for heptathlon again
    Pandemic pushes Brussels Airlines €143 million into the red
    Belgian Red Lions win Olympic gold medal in hockey
    Over 200 million Covid-19 cases worldwide
    View more
    Share article:

    A Belgian first: 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on a private jet

    Friday, 06 August 2021

    By Alan Hope

    The raided luggage on the tarmc. © Policia Federal

    In the first case of its kind in Belgium, police earlier this week discovered 1.3 tonnes of cocaine intended for trafficking to Brussels Airport by private jet.

    The Gulfstream IV flew on Monday evening from Malaga in Spain to Pinto Martins – Fortaleza International airport in eastern Brazil. Brazilian police were warned that the plane would be carrying cocaine when it departed again on Wednesday with Brussels Airport as destination.

    Next day the Brazilian police boarded the plane and asked one elderly passenger to open his suitcase. It was found to be stuffed full of white powder, just like 24 other suitcases on the plane. Each was filled with 50 packages of cocaine, 1.3 tonnes in total, with an estimated street value of €65 million.

    The man who was caught is reported to be a Spanish national with a passport issued in Belgium, who was previously involved in companies in the Liege area that went bankrupt. However he has no previous history of drugs trafficking or dealing.

    The owner of the chartered plane, the Turkish company ACM Air, confirmed that the aircraft had been booked to fly from Brazil to Brussels. That was confirmed as the destination by Brazilian police.

    This is a first for Belgium,” said Marc Vancoillie of the Serious and Organized Crime section of the federal police.

    It is the first time such a load of drugs has been discovered on board a private jet. That has never happened before in our country, nor on a flight with a private jet that was en route to our country.”

    According to some sources, however, private jets are rarely subjected to serious scrutiny at airports, which might affect the figures somewhat.

    But this is not coming at us completely out of the blue,” said Vancoillie. “We have already taken this risk into account. Criminal organisations are inventive. When so many catches are happening in the seaports of Antwerp and Rotterdam, they are looking for alternatives,” he said.

    Drug seizures have been taking place on cargo and scheduled flights for some time. And we know that private jets have long been used to smuggle cocaine within South America from the production countries to the transit countries, where the drugs are then put on a ship to Europe. And just like with the cocaine that arrives here in the port of Antwerp, the question is also whether the drugs on board the private jet were destined for Belgium or had another destination.”

    Watch a video of the raid by Brazilian police: