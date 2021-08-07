‘Code orange’ for thunderstorms issued across Belgium...

After the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) initially issued code yellow for showers and localised thunderstorms into the evening on Saturday, it updated the code to “orange” for most of Belgium.

The RMI issues a code orange warning for heavy thunderstorms Saturday afternoon across the country, with the exception of West Flanders, where code yellow continues to apply.

Clouds will move eastward over Belgium on Saturday afternoon, which “will bring heavy thunderstorms, which can cause locally between 10 and 20 mm of rain in one hour. Very locally, there may also be powerful wind gusts, especially in the event of heavy showers.”

Starting in the afternoon, some intense showers have been predicted from the French border, possibly including thunderstorms, with highs fluctuating between 17 degrees in the High Fens and 22 degrees in the Kempen.

Additionally, strong gusts of wind are expected around 50 or 60 kilometres per hour, or locally possibly more.

From 2:00 PM, a code yellow warning is issued throughout the country, for thunderstorms with either heavy rainfall, hailstorms, strong winds, or lightning strikes, which can cause nuisance or damage locally.

“Be vigilant,” is the RMI’s warning.

On Saturday evening, (thundery) showers are predicted, but these showers will gradually move away towards Germany.

In the second part of the night, it is expected to be drier with clear skies from the southwest. Especially at sea, some more clouds may remain and the chance of a shower remains.

Minimum temperatures will be between 10 degrees in the High Fens and 15 degrees at sea. The southwest wind blows moderately inland and is fairly strong at sea.

Sunday is also expected to be quite windy with an alternation of clouds and clear skies. There will be a few showers, but it will often remain dry.

Maximum temperatures hover around 20 degrees. A moderate to fairly strong wind will come in from the southwest, with gusts of 50 to 65 kilometres per hour.

On Monday, the weather will be cloudy with showers from the west and possibly with local thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Update: This story has been updated following the RMI’s decision to issue code orange.